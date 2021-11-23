Early Morning Scalper ATR

Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market

A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market.

At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly identify, analyze, and interpret intricate price ranges, temporal dynamics, and market strength by discerning even the subtlest deviations.

Early Morning Scalper ATR is equipped with primary Stop Loss and Take Profit functions, serving as a safeguard for users' account balances. However, the true marvel lies in its dynamic order management, expertly harnessed by an enhanced Trailing Stop feature. Through this, the Expert Adviser adeptly maneuvers, making intelligent decisions about position closure, finely tuned to the evolving market tendencies and conditions.

Intricately woven into the tool's framework are spread and slippage control filters, acting as sentinels against unwarranted entries. A steadfast shield in highly volatile conditions, this mechanism diligently safeguards the account balance from encountering substantial losses. Designed with precision, Early Morning Scalper ATR aligns itself with the systematic rhythms of the Asian Forex market session. Yet, the individual trader retains autonomy over the trading hours, tailoring the experience to their preferences.

The Early Morning Scalper ATR epitomizes the fusion of cutting-edge technology and strategic finesse, offering traders a vital ally during the crucial opening hours of the Asian Forex market.


[Signal]
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1278048?source=Site

  • Recommended currency pairs: EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, AUDCAD
  • Recommended timeframe: M5
  • General recommendations: VPS


Notable Features

  1. Strategic Market Entry: Initiate positions exclusively in the early hours of the Asian Forex market.

  2. Balanced Safeguard: Employ a judicious blend of Stop Loss and refined trailing mechanisms to bolster account balance security.

  3. Insightful Market Analysis: Leverage sophisticated internal indicators adept at dissecting market tendencies and gauging their robustness.

  4. Precision Spread Control: Employ a perceptive spread filter, meticulously designed to ensure strategic entry and exit points.

  5. Resilient Slippage Management: Harness a resilient slippage filter, acting as a steadfast bulwark against unforeseen market irregularities.

  6. Optimized Performance: Engineered for CPU and memory efficiency, the program ensures seamless functionality without imposing undue strain on the PC's resources.

The confluence of these features within the Early Morning Scalper ATR underscores a commitment to informed, balanced, and resource-conscious trading strategies, particularly tailored to the nuances of the Asian Forex market's early hours.


Parameters

In the pursuit of tailor-made trading strategies, the Early Morning Scalper ATR places the reins of control firmly in your hands. The parameters provided below facilitate a nuanced approach to trading:

  • OrderComment: Craft a distinctive order comment to personalize your trading footprint.
  • Magic: Input your chosen magic number, avoiding the use of 0 for optimal differentiation.
  • GMTOffset: Adjust this parameter in alignment with your broker's GMT offset (Default: 3).
  • GMTOpenHour: Determine the Expert Adviser's activation time (Default: 21).
  • GMTCloseHour: Set the time at which the Expert Adviser concludes its activities (Default: 22).
  • GMTAllCloseHour: Define the time for universal position closure by the Expert Adviser (Default: 23).
  • Weekday Trading Halt: Specify "True" to halt trading on specific weekdays, from Monday to Friday.
  • Long and Short Trading Halts: Configure "True" to restrict either long or short position openings.
  • Lot Customization: Opt for "True" or "False" to trigger AutoLots, and if selected as "False," set a fixed lot size.
  • Lot Size Per Account Balance: Adjust lot sizes proportionate to account balances if AutoLots is set to "True."
  • Max Spread and Slippage: Define maximum acceptable spread and slippage values.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Precisely define Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
  • Entry Stop Loss: Specify the Entry Stop Loss value for refined trade initiation.
  • Trailing Stop Activation: Activate the trailing stop function by selecting "True."
  • Averaging Customization: Set to "True" or "False," and if "True," select Normal or Martingale AveragingMode.
  • Averaging Distance: Optimal values fall between 15 to 18, guiding the averaging function.
  • Maximum Lots Caution: Exercise prudence with the MaxLots parameter, as it carries account implications.
  • ATR Filter Activation: Activate the ATR Filter by selecting "True."
  • Halt on Multiple Losses: Trigger a trading halt if StopLoss is reached, with options "True" or "False."

These parameters empower traders to fine-tune their strategies, reflecting the nuances of their trading preferences while maintaining a vigilant approach to risk management.



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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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