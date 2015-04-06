Witch Notebook EA is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Witch Notebook conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Witch Notebook recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.





Advantages Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account





Recommended pairs

My favourite are GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY . You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings





Recommended TimeFrame



Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).

Recomended 5M, 1H







