HiperCube Market Profile
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.1
HiperCube Market Profile !
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A Market Profile is a graphical representation that combines price and time information in the form of a distribution. It displays price information on the vertical scale (y-axis) and volume information on the horizontal scale (x-axis). This chart type provides insights into market activity, allowing traders to visualize and evaluate fair market value in real-time.
Features:
- Custom Colors
- Custom Chart
- Clearly info on Chart
- Graph and attractive interface
- Setting to configure your style
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it
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