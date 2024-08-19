HiperCube Market Profile

HiperCube Market Profile !

Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20

A Market Profile is a graphical representation that combines price and time information in the form of a distribution. It displays price information on the vertical scale (y-axis) and volume information on the horizontal scale (x-axis). This chart type provides insights into market activity, allowing traders to visualize and evaluate fair market value in real-time.


Features:

  • Custom Colors
  • Custom Chart
  • Clearly info on Chart
  • Graph and attractive interface
  • Setting to configure your style
  • Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it

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Breakout Strategy for Forex, Gold and US30 This product is an automated trading strategy based on breakout conditions. It is designed to operate in real market environments using predefined rules. Live Signal 20% discount code for Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Note: This product is not specifically configured for Darwinex conditions due to correlation limitations. Compatible Markets EURUSD USDJPY US30 / DOW JONES XAUUSD (GOLD) How it works The strategy monitors price behavior and identifies br
HiperCube Auto Trend Lines
Adrian Lara Carrasco
5 (4)
Indicators
HiperCube AutoTrend Lines Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 This indicator helps you to identify easly supports and resistance, draw lines in chart and know where is a importnat point in the market. This tool is a best way to semi automatizate your trading , doing part of work for you. Resistance or Support are a important levels that sometime are difficult to identify, but now that will not cause you more confusion HiperCube Autotrends is designed for any timeframe
FREE
HiperCube USD Index
Adrian Lara Carrasco
5 (1)
Indicators
The "HiperCube USD INDEX (DXY /USDX)" is a financial benchmark representing the performance of a specific group of assets, like stocks, bonds, or commodities, with values denominated in U.S. dollars. These indices help investors track and compare the performance of particular sectors or markets over time. By being expressed in USD, the index provides a consistent measure for evaluating investments, regardless of the assets' native currency or geographical location. Discount code for 20% off at
FREE
Aroon Trend
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Aroon Trend Indicator Aroon Trend Indicator – Complete Explanation The Aroon indicator is a powerful trend-tracking tool designed to help traders identify the beginning, strength, and maturity of market trends. It consists of two main components: Aroon Up and Aroon Down . Together, these lines show how long it has been since price has reached a recent high or low, allowing traders to detect bullish or bearish momentum with precision. When Aroon Up stays near 100 while Aroon Down remains low, the
FREE
GannHiLo
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Gann Hilo — Precision and Clarity in Trend YouTube Channel: @BotPulseTrading GannHilo is a technical indicator designed to identify precisely and visually trend changes in the market. Combining price structure with Gann theory, this system draws dynamic lines that act as smart guides of direction and support . Its minimalist design and optimized algorithm allow for a clean and effective reading, showing exactly when momentum shifts direction without noise or unnecessary delays. Ideal for both
FREE
HiperCube Pro Gale BTC
Adrian Lara Carrasco
5 (3)
Experts
Introduction It's time to unlock the full potential of trading, HiperCube Pro Gale BTC is exactly what you need , thanks to AI and Chat GPT , combined with the extensive experience of our development team, we have created a stable and reliable resource, and now, it is at your disposal! Live Signal Discount code for 20% off on Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Product Features: Risk Management with Stop Loss Each trade includes a built-in stop loss to ensure that your risk is effectively managed a
Innovashion
Adrian Lara Carrasco
4 (1)
Experts
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Hi Traders and Inversors HiperCube presents you a new product , that make new series of EAs! This EA combine Martingala +Grid System , and is designed to provided a long term stability Recommendations: Currency Pair: EURSD , EURGBP, USDJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe: 1H Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD Account Type: Hedging DON'T BE ABARISC, use short Daily Profit and TPs at least 3 pips but lower than 5 pips Specifications: Daily targets to stop t
HiperCube MTF MA
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Hi traders, HiperCube i glad to present you a new indicator MTF MA! Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM HiperCube Multi-Timeframe Moving Average   or   MTF MA   is an indicator that permit you display the MA from higher timeframe y other lower, so simple. Features: Select Timeframe from a dropdown menu Custom Period MA Custom MA type(EMA,SMA...) Custom Color of MTF MA Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it Conclusion HiperCube MTF is a simple but usefull innicator that pe
FREE
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube Renko Candles Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market transform it to Renko Candle Style. Definition Renko charts  are  a type of financial chart that measures and plots price changes, using bricks (or bars) to represent price movements . Unlike traditional candlestick charts,  Renko charts  do not display time-based information, focusing solely on price fluctuations. Features: Indicator in separate windows 
FREE
HiperCube ADX Histogram
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
HiperCube ADX Histogram is here! Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicators helps you to know if could be a strong trend in the market . ADX is a very popular and usefull indicator, so many top traders reccomends use it as filter to bad trades, or in combinations of other analysis. With HiperCube ADX you will be a premium exoerience using a beautifula and great indicator for your trading. FEATURES: Fully Customizable Custom Your Chart! Custom Color to Histogram I
FREE
HiperCube DonChain
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube DonChian Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 This indicator provide you a so usefull info of price showing you whe the price will be probably go up or down. Features: Indicator in main windows Custom your candles Colors Custom Period of indicator Set Off Set parameters How to interpretate: Up trend: If some candles go up of upper band ,means that is possible that a bull run is comming. Donw trend: If some candles go down of lower band, means that is
FREE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale
Adrian Lara Carrasco
4 (1)
Indicators
THIS INDICATOR IS PART OF THE EA:  HIPERCUBE PRO GALE BTC Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20  Introducing the New Version of the Donchian Indicator We are excited to present the new version of the Donchian Indicator , designed with cutting-edge improvements and enhanced precision. Now fully adapted for HiperCube Pro Gale , this updated tool offers a seamless experience tailored for more effective trading. Why This Version is a Game-Changer: Adapted for HiperCube P
FREE
HiperCube Tornado Momentum
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
HiperCube Tornado is here! Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 HiperCube Tornado is a simple but effective indicator that helps you to identify when a new bull or bear power is near. Easy to use Custom Colors Separate windows indicator TEMA is used to do calcs Custom Periods  Custom Method  Chat GPT and AI used to be developed  Strategy Wait to TI+ cross the TI- Thats means  ,signal to buy Wait to TI- cross the TI+ Thats means , signal to sell Remmenber combines this w
FREE
HiperCube Nasdaq Index Volatility
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Introducing the VXN Indicator Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Your ultimate ally in navigating the volatile seas of the Nasdaq-100 Index. Designed for traders who demand precision and reliability, the VXN Indicator provides real-time insights into market sentiment and potential price swings. With the VXN Indicator, you can: Predict Volatility : Gain a competitive edge by anticipating market movements with accuracy. Optimize Strategies : Fine-tune your trading strategi
FREE
HiperCube Protector
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Utilities
HiperCube Protector is here! Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 HiperCube Protector is the simpliest and easy drawdown Limiter to get the control of your account!, this tools aim to protect your account in real time, use a Max drawdown or StopLoss setting. Features: Control DrawDown by Percent or Money, based on Balace of your account Friendly and elegent interface to see data in real time Send Notifications to Telegram, Push up Notificiations on your MT5 app , and
FREE
HiperCube SuperVisor
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Utilities
Welcome Again! Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Today we want present a new uselfull tool, HiperCube SuperVisor,  this tool solved the problem that we have when run differents EAs at same time, doing the supervision of that something hard to do,Thanks to this we can see in 1 Chart up to 5  EAs at same time, we can if see each one of them have opened positions, profits in buy , profit in sell and total profits. Features Custom names per each EA Set Colors as you wich,
FREE
Hipercube lynx BTC Scalping
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Welcome to HiperCube Lynx  Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics: No History Reader Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades) Fixed stop loss for every trade Trailing Stop READY! AutoCompund automatically Low Drawdown Chat GPT and AI used to be developed Setup: Easy to run, no setfile is needed Symbol:  BTCUSD/ Bitcoin Lot Size:  Yo
HiperCube Index PRO
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Unleash the Power of Smart Trading with Our Advanced Trading Robot! Ready to elevate your trading strategy? Discover the cutting-edge Trading Robot designed to deliver consistent performance with precision and reliability. Why Choose Our Trading Robot?  Exclusive Offer: Use code DWZ2328770MGM for an incredible 25% OFF on Darwinex Zero ! Don't miss this limited-time discount! 1. Proven Performance: Backed by years of rigorous testing with impressive results, ensuring you get a reliable trading
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Bot Pulse Trading Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Automated Trading Strategy for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 Unlock the power of long-term growth with our advanced trading bot, designed specifically for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 indices. This strategy has been rigorously tested over many years, demonstrating consistent and reliable performance. Our approach is built on a robust long-term strategy that prioritizes stability and sustainability. While we don't promise quick
Bot Pulse GOLD UP
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Automated strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 This product is an automated trading strategy designed to operate on the gold market (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on predefined rules that analyze price behavior to execute trades automatically. Monitoring signals You can check real performance in the following public signals: Signal 1 - Real account Signal 2 - Real account Signal 3 - Real account Supported market XAUUSD (Gold) How it works The strategy continuously evaluates price action o
Bot Pulse Ultra DAX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Bot Pulse Trading – DAX Bollinger Bands Robot  Take advantage of market volatility with a carefully designed Bollinger Bands trading algorithm for the DAX! This advanced trading robot identifies precise entry and exit points, adapting to market dynamics with a structured and disciplined approach. Key Features: Smart Bollinger Bands Strategy – Identifies price extremes for high-probability trades. One Trade at a Time – Focused execution, ensuring controlled and efficient trading. Rigorous Testin
Trade Assistant X Light
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Utilities
Trade Assistant X Light — Empower Your Decisions with a Single Click Discover Trade Assistant X Light, the tool designed for traders seeking precision, speed, and effortless control. Integrated directly into your platform, this intuitive interface allows you to place market and pending orders, adjust stops and targets, manage partial orders, and activate automated features like breakeven and partial closes with just a few clicks. Forget about slow processes: every action is optimized so you can
BotPulse Connector PRO
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Utilities
Introduction It’s time to take full control of what’s happening in your trading account. BotPulse Connector is a tool designed to monitor, analyze, and manage multiple trading robots in real time, allowing you to make decisions based on clear and accurate data. Thanks to an optimized architecture and extensive experience in automated systems development, this solution provides a stable, reliable, and fully automated environment for managing risk per robot. Live Signal 20% discount code for Darw
Prop Firm Phase Protection
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Utilities
Introduction Take full control of your funded trading accounts with PropFirm Dashboard , a professional dashboard specifically designed for traders who participate in Prop Firm challenges and need to monitor every stage of the evaluation process in real time. Developed for MetaTrader 5, this system continuously monitors the most important parameters of a funded account: profit target, maximum daily loss, maximum drawdown, minimum trading days and challenge progress. All information is displayed
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Flaviona 2024.09.02 04:30 
 

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Adrian Lara Carrasco
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Reply from developer Adrian Lara Carrasco 2024.09.02 21:49
Thanks you for review , i Hope to helps you so much, feel free to use or buy other amazong products of HiperCube
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