Pivot Lines Pro

A Pivot point is used to determine the overall market trend.

The pivot level itself is the average of the high and low, and the closing price from the previous bar. 

On the next bar trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentiment.

The pivot point is the basis for the indicator, but it also includes other support and resistance levels that are projected based on the pivot point.
All these levels help you to see where the price can be rejected.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    • Period to be used for calculations (the classical method involves calculation on a daily timeframe)
    • Line colors and styles
    • Text position

    • Font style and size

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Money Meter
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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