Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals

Indicator Description
Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach.
Key Components
1.Dynamic Range Filter
2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands
3.Volume-Enhanced Candles
4.Professional Trading Dashboard
5.Multi-Market Session Clock
Trading Logic
Entry Signals
Buy Conditions (Bullish Trend):
Price closes ABOVE Range Filter
Current candle crosses above Range Filter from below
Confirmed by HIGH VOLUME bullish candle (Green)
Optional confirmation: Price above Lower Band
Sell Conditions (Bearish Trend):
Price closes BELOW Range Filter
Current candle crosses below Range Filter from above
Confirmed by HIGH VOLUME bearish candle (Red)
Optional confirmation: Price below High Band
Exit Signals
Trend Continuation:
Close position when opposite signal appears
Price crosses back through Range Filter
Profit Protection:
Trailing stop using Low Band (for longs)
Trailing stop using High Band (for shorts)
Risk Management:
Immediate exit if price closes beyond opposite band
Volume drying up (Silver candles) suggests weakening trend
Volume Analysis
Compares current volume to SMA(Volume, VolumePeriod)
High Volume = Current Volume > Volume MA
Color Coding:
Green: High Volume + Bullish Candle
Red: High Volume + Bearish Candle
Silver: Normal Volume or Doji
Dashboard Features
Real-time Account Monitoring (Equity/Balance/Profit)
Win Rate Statistics
Multi-Session Market Clock (Tokyo/London/NY)
Bar Countdown Timer
Key Advantages
Adaptive Market Response
Automatically adjusts to changing volatility
Works equally well in trending and ranging markets
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Consistent performance across all timeframes
Can be used for scalping to long-term investing
Visual Trading System
Clear color-coding for quick decision making
Integrated risk/reward visualization
Professional Risk Management
Built-in win rate statistics
Real-time profit/loss monitoring
Usage Recommendations
Trend Confirmation
Trade in direction of Range Filter slope
High Volume candles confirm strong moves
Mean Reversion
Fade moves touching bands in range markets
Combine with Silver candles for exhaustion signals
Breakout Trading
Enter on High Volume breaks through bands
Use Filter as trailing stopTrading Disclaimer:
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. This tool provides analysis only - not financial advice. Always test strategies in a demo account, use proper risk management (1-2% per trade), and consult a licensed financial advisor before trading real capital. The developer assumes no liability for trading decisions made using this indicator
