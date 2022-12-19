XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4

5

Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to 3 trades are managed with individual take profits, after 4th trade the EA close whole grid on common level (break even). After closing the trade on TP, it can be renewed. Whole cycle can be closed if loss is bigger than allowed risk balance percentage. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:
"Additional Trade Params":
AddNewTradeAfter – distance in pips from last trade after which trades are added to the grid

“Take Profit”
TakeProfit1Total (number) – total TP in pips required from first position
TakeProfit1Partitive – initial TP in pips for the first position in cycle
TakeProfit1Offset – minimum distance in pips from take profit of last closed first position required to renew this first trade
TakeProfit 2/3 – individual TP in pips for the second/third position in cycle
TakeProfit 4/5/6/…15Total – total TP in pips from all positions in cycle (for 4 or more trades opened)

“TradeParams
MaxOrders – maximum allowed number of trades in grid
Risk Balance % – maximum allowed loss as percentage of the account balance (closes all opened positions)
Lots – lot size for trades opened by the EA
Slippage – allowed slippage in points

Info:

All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager Grid also display on the chart an information about the profit/loss from current cycle in pips and account currency. 

Reviews 3
Nick
445
Nick 2025.10.10 06:03 
 

This is a wonderful mind-blowing tool, if used wisely!

metaangel
372
metaangel 2023.12.01 18:05 
 

Wonderful utility to manage orders! Regards

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Takukala
35
Takukala 2026.02.06 15:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:18
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
Nick
445
Nick 2025.10.10 06:03 
 

This is a wonderful mind-blowing tool, if used wisely!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:18
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
metaangel
372
metaangel 2023.12.01 18:05 
 

Wonderful utility to manage orders! Regards

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:18
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
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