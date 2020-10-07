AutoSlTp

This is an Ea to help trader to fix his objectif in a day before trade.

The Idea behind this EA is:

  • This ea is for the postion management 
  • The  trader should provide the number of trade he would like to take in a day
  • As soon as his take a trade , this number dicrement 
  • when taking a trade the ea use this number and the number of volume to calculate tp and sl and place it on the market
  • When the number come to 0 , the ea provide a message to the trader to stop trade for this day

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Yawo Julio K Kavege Atileh
Experts
This is a Amazing EA base on the trend and  multichart working on 5M timeframe. The EA  analyze the evolution of the trend in the H1 period using the MA 52 et MA 100. Then when the trend is up , It take buy position using the MA 5 ( M 5)  the MA 10 (M 5) cross at the bottom (stop this position when the MA 5 and MA 10 cross at the top or the RSI is overbought) Then, when the trend is down (in H1), it take a short position (sell) using the MA 5 ( in M5) and MA 10 (in M 5) up crossing (stopping the
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