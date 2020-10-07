AutoSlTp
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
This is an Ea to help trader to fix his objectif in a day before trade.
The Idea behind this EA is:
- This ea is for the postion management
- The trader should provide the number of trade he would like to take in a day
- As soon as his take a trade , this number dicrement
- when taking a trade the ea use this number and the number of volume to calculate tp and sl and place it on the market
- When the number come to 0 , the ea provide a message to the trader to stop trade for this day