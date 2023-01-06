Full Closer
- Utilities
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Dmitrii KorchaginHello everyone! My name is Dmitry Korchagin and I am a professional programmer with 15 years of experience in the field. I became familiar with programming back in middle school when it was still just a hobby for me.
- Version: 1.1
The script is very useful for those who work with a large number of orders. It happens that there is a profit on the account and you need to close all orders on the account at once. this is what the Full Closer script is for.
Script Parameters:
- Close Type - specify the type of orders that you want to close. If you want to close only BUY orders. set the parameter to the Only BUY orders position, and if you want to close all orders, then leave the parameter in the All type position
- MagicNumber - if you have several orders running on your account, but you need to close the orders of a certain adviser, specify the unique number of this adviser in this parameter, and then the script will close the orders only of this adviser, and the rest of the orders will not leave in the market.
Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots -> Dmitrii Korchagin
See my other products on the market -> My Products
My robot will be released soon, but in the meantime, watch how it trades -> Hewer Signal