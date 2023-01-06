Full Closer

  • Utilities
  • Dmitrii Korchagin
    Dmitrii Korchagin

    Dmitrii Korchagin

    Hello everyone! My name is Dmitry Korchagin and I am a professional programmer with 15 years of experience in the field. I became familiar with programming back in middle school when it was still just a hobby for me.
  • Version: 1.1
The script is very useful for those who work with a large number of orders. It happens that there is a profit on the account and you need to close all orders on the account at once. this is what the Full Closer script is for.


Script Parameters:

  • Close Type - specify the type of orders that you want to close. If you want to close only BUY orders. set the parameter to the Only BUY orders position, and if you want to close all orders, then leave the parameter in the All type position
  • MagicNumber - if you have several orders running on your account, but you need to close the orders of a certain adviser, specify the unique number of this adviser in this parameter, and then the script will close the orders only of this adviser, and the rest of the orders will not leave in the market.
Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots -> Dmitrii Korchagin
See my other products on the market -> My Products
My robot will be released soon, but in the meantime, watch how it trades -> Hewer Signal

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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The indicator displays the current server time and the time until the current bar closes on the chart. The information can be very useful at the moments of news release, when traders are waiting for the candle to close, to start a trading session. The font size and color can be adjusted to your chart template. Settings: Text color - the color of the display text Text size - the size of the display text Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots ->   Dmitrii Korchagi
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Introducing – a new algorithmic multi-currency Adviser Hewer for automatic trading on the FOREX market! This is the latest product from a team of programmers with 12 years of experience in developing trading systems. The basic principle of Hewer's operation is that the Robot uses 3 profit-making strategies. They work consistently, transferring order management from the first to the next, and thereby minimize risks and consistently earn profit to the owner: 1. The first and main strategy brings t
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