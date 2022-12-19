XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4

5

Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to 3 trades are managed with individual take profits, after 4th trade the EA close whole grid on common level (break even). After closing the trade on TP, it can be renewed. Whole cycle can be closed if loss is bigger than allowed risk balance percentage. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:
"Additional Trade Params":
AddNewTradeAfter – distance in pips from last trade after which trades are added to the grid

“Take Profit”
TakeProfit1Total (number) – total TP in pips required from first position
TakeProfit1Partitive – initial TP in pips for the first position in cycle
TakeProfit1Offset – minimum distance in pips from take profit of last closed first position required to renew this first trade
TakeProfit 2/3 – individual TP in pips for the second/third position in cycle
TakeProfit 4/5/6/…15Total – total TP in pips from all positions in cycle (for 4 or more trades opened)

“TradeParams
MaxOrders – maximum allowed number of trades in grid
Risk Balance % – maximum allowed loss as percentage of the account balance (closes all opened positions)
Lots – lot size for trades opened by the EA
Slippage – allowed slippage in points

Info:

All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager Grid also display on the chart an information about the profit/loss from current cycle in pips and account currency. You will also receive instructions in pdf format with all detailed descriptions of each function.


Dominic Isaiah
89
Dominic Isaiah 2025.10.10 06:03 
 

This is a wonderful mind-blowing tool, if used wisely!

metaangel
347
metaangel 2023.12.01 18:05 
 

Wonderful utility to manage orders! Regards

