XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4

5

XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the direction of the signal changes. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:

  • Indicator’s colors (Green &Red/Blue) – choice of color display on the panels
  • DistanceX/Y (number) – location of the panel on the charts
  • Show Period H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – choice of timeframes for which panel is displayed
  • Sound Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of alerts as pop-up windows on signal’s direction change
  • Mail Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of sending mail alerts on signal’s direction change

Info:
The best results are generated from the H1 timeframe and also when all TFs show a signal in the same direction. You can use the indicator to show individual periods, e.g. M5+H1 or M5,M15,M30,H1 or just one.


Reviews 5
Nick
445
Nick 2025.11.11 17:37 
 

Works well and serves the purpose

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.07.26 06:15 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

liyanbin
35
liyanbin 2023.10.29 03:31 
 

你好，复盘模拟使用了一下，我有点疑惑各周期面版上显示的用处，比如百分比代表什么用途，中间的能量柱又代表什么，最右边的箭头又代表什么？谢谢您的解答

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
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Filter:
Nick
445
Nick 2025.11.11 17:37 
 

Works well and serves the purpose

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.11 17:53
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.07.26 06:15 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.26 09:52
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
liyanbin
35
liyanbin 2023.10.29 03:31 
 

你好，复盘模拟使用了一下，我有点疑惑各周期面版上显示的用处，比如百分比代表什么用途，中间的能量柱又代表什么，最右边的箭头又代表什么？谢谢您的解答

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.10.29 09:38
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Harvey Franco
265
Harvey Franco 2023.08.30 22:06 
 

Very good results since been used. 5+ stars!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.08.31 00:04
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.03.14 07:22 
 

Great product

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.04.12 19:12
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
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