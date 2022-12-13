XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4

4.67

XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:
- following the price
- moving lines on the chart
- setting constant TP - SL levels
- removing all lines with one click
- closing one or all positions with one click
- adding and removing lines indicating TP/SL levels
- calculation: risk equity, cash amount, risk balance
- others interesting functions, everything is detailed explained in the pdf manual

Info:
Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 works perfectly with FX pairs. You will also receive instructions in pdf format with all detailed descriptions of each function.

Reviews 11
Himura Shirosama
111
Himura Shirosama 2025.06.02 14:51 
 

awesome , thanks

Dorian E.
198
Dorian E. 2025.05.01 14:26 
 

SIMPLE AND EASY!

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2024.07.15 20:19 
 

Perfect 10/10

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Himura Shirosama
111
Himura Shirosama 2025.06.02 14:51 
 

awesome , thanks

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Dorian E.
198
Dorian E. 2025.05.01 14:26 
 

SIMPLE AND EASY!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2024.08.23 04:25 
 

Really great tool, one of the best in the market, thanks a lot for it.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Dinh Linh Nguyen
185
Dinh Linh Nguyen 2024.08.03 07:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2024.07.15 20:19 
 

Perfect 10/10

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Hemmy Tenusale
139
Hemmy Tenusale 2023.11.24 07:15 
 

an amazing tool. we ahould be improve it

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:29
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Byron
721
Byron 2023.11.02 12:42 
 

Many thanks for making available a tool for risk management that is so helpful, clear, and simple to use.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:30
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Egchg111
24
Egchg111 2023.05.09 07:26 
 

After using this thing a few times the instructions were found to be unhelpful, and the video attached is also not very helpful. However, its not a hard tool to use, but my issue with it is it makes the "buy noise" when you try to buy in but it actually doesn't buy. I don't know if its just a setting I'm missing or what but it will not execute a trade no matter what I do or what settings I try. because of this and the lack of a clearly defined instruction manual, I gave it two stars. Its got FANTASTIC potential, if this thing worked properly and had an easier manual to digest, it would be literally one of the best tools ever created.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:30
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Vincent Musset
29
Vincent Musset 2023.05.08 11:50 
 

Very good and easy to use, could be really nice to had a partial close with it but it's already really good. thanks !

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:30
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1286
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.23 18:43 
 

ОГОНЬ!!! 🔥🔥🔥 ☝️💪👍 Огромное спасибо автору за бесплатную раздачу. Если есть возможность, добавьте пожалуйста возможность расчёта лота и от свободной маржи. А также возможность установки своего комментария.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:30
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Ka Kin Ho
182
Ka Kin Ho 2023.02.19 11:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:30
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
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