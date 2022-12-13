XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5

4.83

XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:
- following the price
- moving lines on the chart
- setting constant TP - SL levels
- removing all lines with one click
- closing one or all positions with one click
- adding and removing lines indicating TP/SL levels
- calculation: risk equity, cash amount, risk balance
- others interesting functions, everything is detailed explained in the pdf manual

Info:
Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 works perfectly with FX pairs.

Reviews 32
Ei8
59
Ei8 2026.07.11 12:14 
 

This is a must have tool for my chart that i even made my basic template that i apply to all fresh chart to include this tool. Can drag & adjust, lot size calculated, simple to use. One thing that is not working though is for Fixed Step synthetic index (i tried on Fixed Step 0.5) and even at 1% risk, the lot size goes to 25. I was lucky that run was going exactly my way but had i missed it and it hit my SL, would've costed me 3K lol. Can you fix the settings for Fixed Step too? Fixed Vol are all ok btw.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.07.14 05:52 
 

Привет, Marzena Maria Szmit! Да, все мои трудности в освоении советника пройдены! Советник великолепный! Я поражен Вашей щедростью, Maria, – столь качественный советник – и FREE! Спасибо Вам за советник, за бескорыстие, за ту выдержку, с которой Вы мне разъясняли мои проблемы с ним! Дальнейших успехов! И новых Ваших великолепных творений! Вы – чудо! С уважением!

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:27 
 

best indicator

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MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Filter:
Ei8
59
Ei8 2026.07.11 12:14 
 

This is a must have tool for my chart that i even made my basic template that i apply to all fresh chart to include this tool. Can drag & adjust, lot size calculated, simple to use. One thing that is not working though is for Fixed Step synthetic index (i tried on Fixed Step 0.5) and even at 1% risk, the lot size goes to 25. I was lucky that run was going exactly my way but had i missed it and it hit my SL, would've costed me 3K lol. Can you fix the settings for Fixed Step too? Fixed Vol are all ok btw.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.11 15:49
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
imran younas
19
imran younas 2026.05.25 06:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.25 07:51
Hi. Please read the manual and also watch the video available on the product page. Instead of leaving a negative review, you can send me a message and I will gladly explain it to you. RRR does not place orders automatically and there is no error there. If you have additional questions, feel free to contact me privately. You are welcome👍📊
Đại Quang
20
Đại Quang 2025.08.06 03:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:26
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
dampack
14
dampack 2025.08.04 14:45 
 

This EA has worked very well for me and is excellent, however, now that I've installed MT5 on a new PC, the script won't load and I get an error like this: Experts loading of XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 ([USA100]-T,H1) failed [538] Could you help me please?

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.05 15:44
Hi. You can find information about this type of issue on the forum, I’m attaching a link to the relevant topic. This is not related to the performance of RRR, forum:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/350274
Supke0001
14
Supke0001 2025.08.02 11:54 
 

Es funktioniert leider nicht. Die drei Linien ließen sich einzeln verschieben, jetzt nicht mehr, egal mit welcher Einstellung :(

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.07.14 05:52 
 

Привет, Marzena Maria Szmit! Да, все мои трудности в освоении советника пройдены! Советник великолепный! Я поражен Вашей щедростью, Maria, – столь качественный советник – и FREE! Спасибо Вам за советник, за бескорыстие, за ту выдержку, с которой Вы мне разъясняли мои проблемы с ним! Дальнейших успехов! И новых Ваших великолепных творений! Вы – чудо! С уважением!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:27 
 

best indicator

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
19Aleksandr78
14
19Aleksandr78 2025.04.10 08:50 
 

super very effective and what is needed I recommend to all developers respect

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
a.paslar
14
a.paslar 2025.01.30 13:49 
 

I have installed the tool on MT5 and Algo-Trading is activated. Unfortunately, it does not execute a trade. What could be the reason? (Margin 100%) Ich habe der Tools auf MT5 installiert und die Algo Trading ist auch aktiviert, leider führt er keinen Trade aus woran liegt’s? ( Margin 100%)

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.31 13:19 
 

good work.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Schlumpfastic
19
Schlumpfastic 2024.11.06 19:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.12.02 15:06
Hi. Everything has been checked and confirmed (0 bugs), and the Risk Reward Ratio tool has been working flawlessly for two years and is used daily by Thousands of users. The description mentions that this tool works on FX Pairs rather than US Indices, but it is easier to leave a negative review than to read the description. As you mentioned, you can write such a simple tool, prepare the nice graphics and offer it for free, so that any client can use it here. Good luck👍📊
Avelino Pereti Junior
122
Avelino Pereti Junior 2024.09.12 18:34 
 

Very useful and good Congratulations

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Eduard Chernyi
291
Eduard Chernyi 2024.08.16 13:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Bafana Tshabalala
47
Bafana Tshabalala 2024.07.24 20:23 
 

It doesn't work on deriv synthetic, please assist

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:27
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.10 11:26 
 

muchas gracias, probando el producto pero se ve prometedor gracias

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Berwin91
14
Berwin91 2024.06.04 13:37 
 

This feature is amazing, works flawlessly and helps me place my trades! Amazing! One thing that is quite annoying is that on MT5 (Mac OS) the XA risk looks quite small, the texts don't fit in the buttons and I can't change the size of the window. Also, I can't predefine my line colors.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Luki98
24
Luki98 2024.05.08 15:24 
 

i cant install the tool it says error when i click install

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
100014534
14
100014534 2024.04.09 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
MrDiga95
28
MrDiga95 2024.02.01 18:34 
 

Amazing tool and amazing Support

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Bulltrader777
16
Bulltrader777 2024.01.26 17:27 
 

Saludos desde Colombia, estoy interesado en adquirir la licencia para que me funcione como en el video, gracias quedo atento.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using the XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool. We are glad to see that this tool works very well for you and is widely used by traders all over the world. XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool is a free risk management tool designed to help traders plan trades more consciously and control risk in a simple and effective way. It supports disciplined trading and better decision making regardless of the market or strategy. We wish you safe and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
12
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