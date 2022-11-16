XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5

5

The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

The Gartley pattern has two key rules:

The retracement of point B must be 0.618 of XA (but not more than 0.786)

The retracement of point D must be 1.272 of the AB movement

The first leg (XA) will lead to a BC retracement movement (not reaching A).

Patterns are visible on the chart as triangles and arrows are displayed at the ending candle of the pattern. The potential trade has marked 4 levels: entry price at the ending point of the pattern, Stop Loss as chosen distance in points and two targets: on 38.2% and 61.8% of the distance created between A and D point of the pattern.

The user can set (in the settings of the indicator) colors for displayed patterns and visible text, type of alerts (Pop-up window, email) sends by the indicator, Stop Loss distance and maximum number of bars in which patterns are detected. Indicator is working only on H1 or higher timeframes and does not open positions automatically, you must open all the positions manually. If you want, we can program the robot according to this indicator, which will open and close positions automatically, contact us.

Parameters:

  • stopLoss – stop loss distance in points for potential trade
  • maxBars – maximum number of candles on which indicator looks for the
  • patterns (if 0 – indicator is working on all bars in history)
  • triangleColor – color of triangles displayed on the chart as detected pattern
  • letterColor – color of the text and letters displayed on the patterns (X, A, B,C, D)
  • letterFontsize – size of the displayed text in pixels
  • PopUpAlert (true/false) – activation of alerts as pop-up message on the platform
  • EmailAlert (true/false) – activation of alerts as mails send to chosen email address (mail is specified in the platform settings)
Reviews 5
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 02:57 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.04.26 15:37 
 

I am testing it .

Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.03.07 14:51 
 

Thats perfect tool to recognise pattern !! Thx MQLBLUE !

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.05 17:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.05 17:22
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 02:57 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.12 12:18
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.04.26 15:37 
 

I am testing it .

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.12 12:18
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.03.07 14:51 
 

Thats perfect tool to recognise pattern !! Thx MQLBLUE !

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.12 12:18
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
[Deleted] 2023.01.05 10:32 
 

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