XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5

5

Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to 3 trades are managed with individual take profits, after 4th trade the EA close whole grid on common level (break even). After closing the trade on TP, it can be renewed. Whole cycle can be closed if loss is bigger than allowed risk balance percentage. 

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:
"Additional Trade Params":
AddNewTradeAfter – distance in pips from last trade after which trades are added to the grid

“Take Profit”
TakeProfit1Total (number) – total TP in pips required from first position
TakeProfit1Partitive – initial TP in pips for the first position in cycle
TakeProfit1Offset – minimum distance in pips from take profit of last closed first position required to renew this first trade
TakeProfit 2/3 – individual TP in pips for the second/third position in cycle
TakeProfit 4/5/6/…15Total – total TP in pips from all positions in cycle (for 4 or more trades opened)

“TradeParams”
MaxOrders – maximum allowed number of trades in grid
Risk Balance % – maximum allowed loss as percentage of the account balance (closes all opened positions)
Lots – lot size for trades opened by the EA
Slippage – allowed slippage in points

Info:
All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager Grid also display on the chart an information about the profit/loss from current cycle in pips and account currency.

Reviews 3
metaangel
372
metaangel 2024.05.20 22:42 
 

Very interesting tool to manage trades! Even open buy and sell orders - will manage both ways!

srikeerthimanikandan
17
srikeerthimanikandan 2023.04.19 09:47 
 

Hi, The Logic is good. I loaded the EA to my charts and I opened a manual trade. the price went long down to my target. But the Grid manager doesn't open any orders. Does the EA open the grid on the opposite side?Can you send me the PDF manual plz?

Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.03.07 14:47 
 

Very helpfull tool to understand how works grid, SL/TP. Absolutely free for us Traders. Thank You MQLBLUE

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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metaangel
372
metaangel 2024.05.20 22:42 
 

Very interesting tool to manage trades! Even open buy and sell orders - will manage both ways!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:21
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
srikeerthimanikandan
17
srikeerthimanikandan 2023.04.19 09:47 
 

Hi, The Logic is good. I loaded the EA to my charts and I opened a manual trade. the price went long down to my target. But the Grid manager doesn't open any orders. Does the EA open the grid on the opposite side?Can you send me the PDF manual plz?

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:21
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.03.07 14:47 
 

Very helpfull tool to understand how works grid, SL/TP. Absolutely free for us Traders. Thank You MQLBLUE

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:21
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager Grid. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trade Manager Grid was created to help traders manage grid positions more efficiently and safely. It allows better control over open trades risk and execution which is especially important in dynamic market conditions. We wish you successful and smooth trading. You are welcome👍📊
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