XP Forex Trade Manager MT4

4.67

Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Profit from brokers.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

It’s a strategy for management of opened manual trades (opened on all symbols or only current chart’s symbol) by:
- setting StopLoss and/or Take Profit for the trades in pips
- Trailing Stop function which trail SL by the price
- Break Even which move SL to BE on chosen distance
- SL/TP can be managed by the broker (standard way) or in stealth mode – hidden from the broker. 

Parameters:
“SLTP Params”
Stop Loss – stop loss in pips for trades
Take Profit – take profit in pips for trades

“Break even”
UseBreakEven (true/false) – allowing to use only break even function for opened trades
BEActivation – profit in pips when break even function is activated
BELevel – additional distance from BE in pips when SL is placed by break even function

“Trailing Stop”
UseTrailingStop (true/false) – allowing to use only trailing stop function for opened trades
TSStart – profit in pips when trailing stop function is activated
TSStep – minimum difference in pips between new and current SL to allow  to move SL by trailing stop function
TSDistance – distance from current price in pips when SL is placed by trailing stop function

“Behavior”
StealthMode(true/false) – hide sl/tp levels from the broker and EA is closing trades on those levels programmatically
OnlyCurrentPair(true/false) – allow management of trades only from current chart’s symbol (true) or from all pairs (false)

Info:
All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager also display on the chart an information about the current daily profit/loss in pips and account currency.

Reviews 9
Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.01 06:32 
 

A must for beginners, which displays the needed information on the chart!

marknz
59
marknz 2025.04.04 09:24 
 

Brilliant. Thank you for this !!

Works well on CFD's and Forex

Titog1
19
Titog1 2024.02.08 21:34 
 

Very good EA !

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Filter:
Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.01 06:32 
 

A must for beginners, which displays the needed information on the chart!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:21
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
marknz
59
marknz 2025.04.04 09:24 
 

Brilliant. Thank you for this !!

Works well on CFD's and Forex

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:21
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
[Deleted] 2025.03.24 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:22
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Titog1
19
Titog1 2024.02.08 21:34 
 

Very good EA !

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:22
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2023.06.19 06:48 
 

Grazie, davvero utile

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:22
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
lengendmt4
1099
lengendmt4 2023.06.12 13:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:24
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
mr007
102
mr007 2023.03.16 10:58 
 

It is a clear simple tool. When you open positions it also sets SL (and TP, if you prefer) values and you do not need to waste time setting SLs and TPs by hand.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:24
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Shifu987 Jingshen
190
Shifu987 Jingshen 2023.02.24 11:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:24
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.02.17 13:55 
 

All perfect. Don't open orders during the news release as volatility will cause it to slip. Remember to change pips to points if you use currencies with metals. Example: 10 on eur/usd is 10 pips, 100 on xau/usd is 10 pips. Great tool, thanks

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:24
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
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