XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5

4.33

XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the direction of the signal changes.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Parameters:

  • Indicator’s colors (Green &Red/Blue) – choice of color display on the panels
  • DistanceX/Y (number) – location of the panel on the charts
  • Show Period H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – choice of timeframes for which panel is displayed
  • Sound Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of alerts as pop-up windows on signal’s direction change
  • Mail Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of sending mail alerts on signal’s direction change

Info:
The best results are generated from the H1 timeframe and also when all TFs show a signal in the same direction. You can use the indicator to show individual periods, e.g. M5+H1 or M5,M15,M30,H1 or just one.


Reviews 8
Heiko Huschke
105
Heiko Huschke 2024.01.22 17:30 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2023.04.16 19:02 
 

Этот индикатор - мечта любого скальпера. Индикатор по умолчанию оптимально настроен для скальпинга. Мое глубочайшее почтение и уважение автору индикатора.

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.03.22 00:01 
 

Good job!

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Olanrewaju James Akinsiun
133
Olanrewaju James Akinsiun 2024.02.20 21:06 
 

Great indicator. Works well with any other strategy but not as standalone. Very good to know when the market is ready to move after consolidations.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.02.20 21:09
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Heiko Huschke
105
Heiko Huschke 2024.01.22 17:30 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.02.20 21:08
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Vadim Vronsky
485
Vadim Vronsky 2023.09.05 22:58 
 

OK, I used it for a week on the demo account the indicator does not make too much sense to me. It shows different directions for a trend. See my comment with the screenshot.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.11.04 22:05
You only have to understand how to use it. The XE Forex Strength Indicator is used by over 2900 people each day.
Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2023.04.16 19:02 
 

Этот индикатор - мечта любого скальпера. Индикатор по умолчанию оптимально настроен для скальпинга. Мое глубочайшее почтение и уважение автору индикатора.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.04.16 20:34
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Boss Beef
18
Boss Beef 2023.04.12 15:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.04.12 19:11
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.03.22 00:01 
 

Good job!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.03.30 00:09
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Sheng Wang
22
Sheng Wang 2023.02.15 10:41 
 

The 1440P laptop can't display normally. Can you solve it?

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.03.30 00:15
Many tools that use the additional graphs are not working properly in the laptop. We know that the indicator with PC and the VPS are working well. We will try to fix it, but I'm not sure if it will be possible.👍📊
Ian David Emmanuel Bello
610
Ian David Emmanuel Bello 2023.02.06 17:08 
 

great

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.02.06 17:14
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
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