Aussie Loonie EA MT5

5

Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe, allowing it to filter out lower timeframe noise and concentrate on clearer price structures and more reliable market signals. This approach supports controlled trade execution and helps maintain a disciplined trading process. Instead of reacting to short term fluctuations, the strategy is built around steady market development and well defined technical setups. Aussie Loonie EA was created for traders who value consistency, discipline and long term portfolio stability. It is designed for those who understand the importance of risk management and structured exposure, especially when integrating different strategies within a diversified portfolio. Rather than chasing aggressive and unpredictable market moves, the system works in harmony with the natural rhythm of AUDCAD, taking advantage of its balanced and orderly structure to deliver controlled and methodical trading performance over time. Aussie Loonie EA is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

The special promotional price of $599 is available until 8 August 2026. The final price for this EA is $1299.

After purchasing or renting Aussie Loonie EA you can receive One of our Tool for Free (AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Stability as a Portfolio Component
Thanks to the balanced nature of AUDCAD, the EA can act as a stabilizing element within a diversified portfolio. It is especially suitable for traders who want to combine higher volatility systems with a steady H1 strategy.

Designed for Practical Use
Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Easy installation with a detailed user manual available in 10 languages.

Supported by an Active Community
Access to our active trading community with ongoing updates, shared results and direct team support.

Features:
  • News protection
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair AUDCAD
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost
How do I start:
  1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the AUDCAD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  3. Aussie Loonie EA can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 
Information:
  • Pair: AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit:1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:

The robot costs $599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AUSSIE LOONIE EA - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Aussie Loonie EA different from other trading robots?
    Aussie Loonie EA is specifically developed for the AUDCAD currency pair and optimized for the H1 timeframe. Instead of targeting high volatility instruments, the system focuses on the stable and technical behavior of AUDCAD, providing structured entries and controlled grid based trade management designed for portfolio stability.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. Aussie Loonie EA is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and risk level.

  3. Which trading pair does Aussie Loonie EA support?
    The system is exclusively optimized for AUDCAD and is designed to operate only on this pair for maximum precision and performance consistency.

  4. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. Aussie Loonie EA operates automatically, analyzing market conditions on the H1 timeframe and opening trades only when predefined conditions are met.

  5. Does Aussie Loonie EA trade during economic news events?
    The system includes an integrated News Filter that can block new trades before and after major economic announcements related to AUD and CAD, helping reduce unnecessary risk exposure.

  6. Can I use Aussie Loonie EA with any broker?
    Yes. The system is compatible with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers AUDCAD trading.

  7. What platform does Aussie Loonie EA support?
    Aussie Loonie EA is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

  8. Are updates and improvements included?
    Yes. All future updates and optimizations are provided free of charge. The latest version is always available directly through the MetaTrader platform.

  9. Is support available after purchase?
    Yes. After purchasing the EA, users receive access to our private support group where a detailed manual, updates and guidance are provided to ensure proper configuration and smooth operation.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team. You will receive full assistance in group, where our team will guide you through every step.

Reviews 4
Artdemo
27
Artdemo 2026.06.01 15:54 
 

This EA is performing exactly how a professional trading tool should. It gives steady growth, which makes it far more reliable for long-term trading. Unlike many EAs that blow accounts with aggressive strategies, Aussie Loonie focuses on consistency, controlled drawdown, and sustainable returns. The trades are well-filtered, and the overall performance shows the developers have built it with serious logic and precision. Still testing on demo account – results are stable, low risk and gradual profit building, also great support from the developer. Overall, I highly recommend Aussie Loonie EA to anyone looking for a safe, consistent, and professional automated trading solution. It has become a trusted part of my trading account.

Charles Philippe Martel
1866
Charles Philippe Martel 2026.04.02 12:15 
 

Great EA ! Low risk with the settings they provide! Great Custumer support! Cheers !

Blvght
394
Blvght 2026.03.25 02:40 
 

Another great product from great developers. Aussie Loonie is specifically designed for the AUDCAD pair, which one of the most stable pairs in the forex market. I’ve been receiving great results from this product, like I do with many other products that I have purchased from the developers! thanks for creating such great tools to use!

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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
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Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
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Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
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Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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5 (1)
Experts
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Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Artdemo
27
Artdemo 2026.06.01 15:54 
 

This EA is performing exactly how a professional trading tool should. It gives steady growth, which makes it far more reliable for long-term trading. Unlike many EAs that blow accounts with aggressive strategies, Aussie Loonie focuses on consistency, controlled drawdown, and sustainable returns. The trades are well-filtered, and the overall performance shows the developers have built it with serious logic and precision. Still testing on demo account – results are stable, low risk and gradual profit building, also great support from the developer. Overall, I highly recommend Aussie Loonie EA to anyone looking for a safe, consistent, and professional automated trading solution. It has become a trusted part of my trading account.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.01 16:12
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
Charles Philippe Martel
1866
Charles Philippe Martel 2026.04.02 12:15 
 

Great EA ! Low risk with the settings they provide! Great Custumer support! Cheers !

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.02 12:15
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
Blvght
394
Blvght 2026.03.25 02:40 
 

Another great product from great developers. Aussie Loonie is specifically designed for the AUDCAD pair, which one of the most stable pairs in the forex market. I’ve been receiving great results from this product, like I do with many other products that I have purchased from the developers! thanks for creating such great tools to use!

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.25 08:51
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
Michal Fojtl
578
Michal Fojtl 2026.03.24 15:23 
 

This is probably the sixth EA I’ve purchased from these developers, so when this new version focused on the AUD/CAD pair was released, I couldn’t resist. AUD/CAD is one of my top three favorite currency pairs on FOREX, so I was curious to see how this EA would perform. The actual results pleasantly surprised me, and this EA is definitely worth buying. Today I also added my results to the comments so you can see for yourselves how this EA works and how pleasantly it might surprise you. I definitely recommend it.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.24 15:36
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
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