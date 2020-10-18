Recovery Grip Meta 4

1

MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP


The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero.


The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a single order or a grab.It also allows you to choose the number of orders of the grip, see the martingale factor and the distance between orders.Finally, it allows you to choose the distance at which the algorithm starts, marked on the graph with a dashed yellow line.

                                    You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

How to test the EA

To test the ea in backtest, follow these steps:


1) Choose a graph to be able to use the grip or the order that will simulate your loss.

2) Configure the strategy tester to test that area. Choosing the start date of the test.

3) Input for the preparation of the grip that we want to recover.


HOW TO CONFIGURE THE LOSS SIMULATION?


1) Select if the loss to simulate is with sell or with buy using the parameter: Grip, in which you choose one of the two options.

2) Choose between a grip system or a single command to simulate a large loss or a loss grip. using the parameter: Type of Simulated. The algorithm is the same for both.

3) If you chose to simulate a grip, use the parameter  Number orders grip to choose the number of grip orders.

4) The next step is to choose the batch of the unique order, or choose the initial batch of the first order of the grip with the parameter Lot test init.

5) If you chose to simulate a grip, use the parameter Lot_multiplier to choose the multiplier of the martingale of the grip to start.

6) With the next step, the distance between the grip orders is chosen with the parameter  Distance grip.

7) Finally the distance from the last order to the start of the recovery algorithm, with this parameter we mark the moment 0 of the start of the simulation that would coincide with the moment when the robot starts in real time.  With the parameter  Distance init_recovery,



HOW TO CONFIGURE THE ALGORITHM?  

The recovery system has 2 recovery algorithms that can work in parallel by marking both of them true or separately by marking false in one of them.

Algorithm 1 has three phases, on this algorithm phase 1 and 2 are automatic and phase 3 can be activated or deactivated, the moment in which phase 2 starts and phase 1 ends is marked by the number of orders opened by this algorithm and is selected with the Init phase 2 parameter.

Algorithm 1 has a blocking system when the recovery distance and the lot volume increase, it is only activated in this final part and the blocking can be configured for buying or selling with the corresponding inputs.

The second algorithm has 2 phases, the first is always active and you can choose whether or not to start the second with true or false in the Used Phase 2 Recovery 2 parameter .


Input parameters: See instruction here:  https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739743


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message 

Try the FREE demo now!



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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Mars  14  is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
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Mihail Yanakiev
180
Mihail Yanakiev 2023.04.23 22:01 
 

After purchasing the expert and letting him trade, I asked a lot of SPECIFIC questions to which I DID NOT get a single specific answer !!!!! The answers were just some general stories that had nothing to do with the questions!!!! Besides, the expert doesn't work successfully!! A single position tries to close for several days and for that it opens dozens of other positions!!! Another case - when there is a profit, the position is not closed again, which is surprising to me ??? I seriously doubt that this woman understands a letter of programming!!!

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2021.12.21 12:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.03.25 17:37 
 

Don't really like to comment about the work from this noob, to start with almost all the product for sales are from his clients, english is really poor level which makes no sense and and even the actual product should be renamed to GRID instead of GRIP, don't bother to even spend a penny here, looks elsewhere, another typical blown account type of ea to make it worst.

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