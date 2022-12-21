XP Forex Trade Manager MT5

4.4

Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Profit from brokers.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

It’s a strategy for management of opened manual trades (opened on all symbols or only current chart’s symbol) by:
- setting StopLoss and/or Take Profit for the trades in pips
- Trailing Stop function which trail SL by the price
- Break Even which move SL to BE on chosen distance

SL/TP can be managed by the broker (standard way) or in stealth mode – hidden from the broker. 

Parameters:
“SLTP Params”
Stop Loss – stop loss in pips for trade
Take Profit – take profit in pips for trades

“Break even”
UseBreakEven (true/false) – allowing to use only break even function for opened trades
BEActivation – profit in pips when break even function is activated
BELevel – additional distance from BE in pips when SL is placed by break even function

“Trailing Stop
UseTrailingStop (true/false) – allowing to use only trailing stop function for opened trades
TSStart – profit in pips when trailing stop function is activated
TSStep – minimum difference in pips between new and current SL to allow  to move SL by trailing stop function
TSDistance – distance from current price in pips when SL is placed by trailing stop function

“Behavior”
StealthMode(true/false) – hide sl/tp levels from the broker and EA is closing trades on those levels programmatically
OnlyCurrentPair(true/false) – allow management of trades only from current chart’s symbol (true) or from all pairs (false)

Info:
All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager also display on the chart an information about the current daily profit/loss in pips and account currency. 

Reviews 14
Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.29 03:56 
 

Amazing trading tool which the developer generously gave it for free. This should be a paid tool. This should be in every traders everyday use.

Nzangrah
23
Nzangrah 2026.02.13 11:30 
 

Very useful tool. Thank you.

david.l
514
david.l 2025.04.30 04:01 
 

good EA

Recommended products
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
MAFX Trading Manager
Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
5 (1)
Utilities
MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without r
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
Utilities
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.59 (54)
Utilities
T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad LT Trade Panel Lite   is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex. This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost. Key Features in the LITE Version: Instant Execution:   One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons. Keyboard Shortcuts:
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilities
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
Position Planning Console
Filip Piotr Szczypula
Utilities
Professional Position Planning and Volume Control Panel for MetaTrader 5 Position Control Suite is a professional visual trade planning panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to prepare orders directly on the chart, define the exact stop-loss level, and automatically calculate the appropriate position volume from a chosen account-currency risk amount. The main idea is simple and practical: define how much you want to risk, set the Stop Loss distance, and the panel calculates
FREE
Exodus Account Protector
Jonel Agustin Mawirat
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Description: Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc. Guide:   Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart. Default Settings: Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance. Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance. Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance. Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT Behavior: Setting starting_balance to 0 will auto
FREE
Spread analysis
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5 (1)
Utilities
The spread in trading is the difference between the purchase price and the sale price of a financial instrument on the market. The spread is a commission fee that traders pay brokers for the opportunity to trade. It's no secret that each broker offers its own terms for trading. The size of the spread is important. There are a lot of advisors (especially scalpers) who show different results at different brokers. We have repeatedly encountered this. Therefore, using this utility, find out what s
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
SWDM Position Manager EA
Stephan Wittling
Utilities
SWDM Position Manager EA The SWDM Position Manager EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automatically managing matching positions on the current chart symbol. It can manage already open positions as well as newly opened positions, as long as they match the configured position filters. It is not a classic entry-signal robot and does not open trades by itself in the default workflow. The EA is designed to protect and manage manual trades or positions opened by other tools using internal risk m
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Utilities
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Utilities
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
JM Trademanger
Melvin Brouwer
Utilities
The free trade manager — simple but effective. Quickly open positions with preset take profit and stop loss levels. Set everything to breakeven or close all trades with one click. Get plenty of information on your chart about your account, trades, and profit/loss. It speaks for itself — that’s how simple this manager is to use. Check out our other EAs and our Telegram for more information! By traders, for traders!
FREE
Tomgoodcar Smart Trading Assistant
Tanakon Khotmitr
5 (1)
Experts
Main Features: Trading Panel: Quick on-chart buttons for Buy, Sell, Close Profit, and Close All. Risk Management: Built-in Auto Lot calculation based on your specified risk percentage. Visual Tools: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and Fibonacci levels on the current chart. Market Data: Displays real-time ATR (Volatility) and RSI values directly on the panel. Optional Auto Mode: A basic automated trading function using EMA crossover and ATR volatility filter. Parameters to Note: RiskPerce
FREE
Kiwi One Click Trade Pro
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Utilities
Kiwi One Click Trade Pro MT5 Kiwi One Click Trade Pro MT5 is a free manual trading and risk-management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to make trade planning, position sizing and order execution faster and easier. Instead of manually calculating lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit before every trade, Kiwi One Click Trade Pro brings the essential controls together in one simple on-chart panel. Set your preferred risk, define the Stop Loss and Risk-to-Reward ratio, review the calculated trade pl
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilities
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Spread Candle Clock Pro
Federico Ruben Vissio
5 (1)
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the spread in real time directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread (SP) display. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Includes a button to minimize to a small panel.
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu Trade Manager is a professional trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help manual traders plan, execute, protect and manage trades directly from a visual chart dashboard. It combines drag-and-drop trade planning, risk-based position sizing, one-click execution, pending orders, automated trade management for both EA and manual trades, protection tools, templates, reporting and performance analytics in one organized panel. The latest version includes a reorganized dash
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
CreateGridOrders
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
A script for opening a grid of orders If you need to quickly open several pending orders on a certain distance from the current price, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/635 and allows opening only Buy Stop orders. Input parameters are not required in the script. Parameters such as number of orders, order type,
FREE
Guardian Integra
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Utilities
GUARDIAN Trading Panel GUARDIAN Trading Panel Control the Market. Don’t Follow It. GUARDIAN is not just another trading panel. It is a command system for traders who refuse chaos, hesitation, or emotional execution. Built for professionals who understand one truth: Execution speed and control determine outcomes. ️ GUARDIAN removes the gap between decision and action. It replaces randomness with structure. ️ It transforms your chart into a command center. What GUARDIAN enforces:
FREE
Margin Saver for Symbol close all Second Trades
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
Open Position SL TP Dashboard
Sahrul Sidik
Experts
Open Position SL TP Dashboard is an Expert Advisor (EA) that allows traders to quickly set the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) price for multiple open positions with a single click. Designed for efficient trade management, the EA can apply SL and TP levels to positions on the current symbol or across all symbols. The intuitive on-chart dashboard makes it easy to modify and synchronize risk management settings without manually editing each position. Features Set the same SL price for mul
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aussie Loonie EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (24)
Utilities
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Indicators
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Indicators
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Indicators
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (9)
Utilities
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Indicators
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Utilities
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (6)
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
Indicators
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Filter:
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.07.15 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.15 12:42
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.29 03:56 
 

Amazing trading tool which the developer generously gave it for free. This should be a paid tool. This should be in every traders everyday use.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.29 07:45
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Nzangrah
23
Nzangrah 2026.02.13 11:30 
 

Very useful tool. Thank you.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.13 17:28
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
david.l
514
david.l 2025.04.30 04:01 
 

good EA

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:19
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
22487555
74
22487555 2025.04.01 03:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Hubex
256
Hubex 2025.02.26 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.06 22:31
Hi. Thank you for the comment. Regarding the issues that have been raised:
a) the information about the profit are updated after every trade and this is displayed data about closed daily profit from all trades - so it's not the profit from currently active trades in the market. b) the lines displayed in StealthMOde are removed only when the trades are closed by those lines (sl or tp). If the trades is closed by any other method (manually or by other EAs), the lines wont' be deactivated then. You can always remove the objects by deleting them from the objects list of the chart (open the list of objects, show all objects by pressing "List all" and remove old lines). I understand that it is easier to write a negative opinion than to send me a question:(
mtra2023
14
mtra2023 2024.10.01 20:03 
 

This version is not working, I have been using this program for over a year and with version 3.0 it worked perfectly but since it was updated to version 4.0 it no longer works on any of the computers I have installed it. Please help me because it is the only tool that used to work perfectly for me before I have to update to version 4.0. Thanks

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
okskreen61
129
okskreen61 2024.09.02 14:04 
 

Unfortunately it doesn't work. And it's not clear how and what to configure and enable, and wait for the description

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 03:02 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
zvezdell
14
zvezdell 2024.05.13 17:31 
 

не работает

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
ZC Zhou
83
ZC Zhou 2023.10.23 11:51 
 

非常棒的工具

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:26
You are welcome👍📊
Trading Indian
1404
Trading Indian 2023.08.04 13:26 
 

Marzena, I have been using your Trade Manager for one week now. This is what I call simplicity at its best. No fancy panels nothing. Just simple, effective, reliable trade manager. I always believe, to be successful in trading, the simpler you are the better you get. I have only one issue with the trade manager which I am sure you can solve easily. If I have a trade open and I have selected StealthMode, your Expert draws lines at stop loss and TP which is good. However, for any reason, if I close the trade manually before it hits SL or TP, the lines for those trades remain on the chart and I have manually remove them. It would be great if add a small routine which checks if the ticket related to the lines is still open and if it is not open then remove those lines. But, overall, great job and I can't believe that you are not charging for this. It is definitely worth a few dollars. Thanks...

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Shifu987 Jingshen
190
Shifu987 Jingshen 2023.02.24 11:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.02.21 00:36 
 

Simple, Clear, Easy to use, very helpfull tool

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.06 15:20
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for using XP Forex Trade Manager. We appreciate your feedback and are glad to hear that this tool meets your expectations. XP Forex Trader Manager is designed to help manage trades in a clear and efficient way. It allows precise control over positions risk and execution which makes everyday trading more organized and disciplined. We wish you consistent and successful trading. You are welcome👍📊
Reply to review