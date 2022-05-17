One minute scalping indicator

Scalping indicator. Points show the price reversal places on the chart. Not redrawn. Minimum delay. Works on M1, M5, M30, H1, H4 timeframes. You can work on all currency pairs. The indicator can also work on gold, silver and cryptocurrencies. This indicator can also be used for binary options.





How to trade (an example of a strategy for GBPUSD)?

When a blue dot appears, buy.

When a red dot appears, sell.

TakeProfit set to 25 points. StopLoss set 35 points. TrelingStop is set at 15 pips.

Benefits of the indicator:

trades on M1 timeframe works on all currency pairs can work on cryptocurrencies can work on metals not redrawn very little delay, which does not affect the result very easy to use

Indicator settings: