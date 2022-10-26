Neural Bands
- Indicators
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 26 October 2022
- Activations: 5
Neural Bands is a scalping indicator. There are 2 different deviation bands for oversold and overbought levels. Color candles are to determine the trend if it passes the deviations and is showing a strong trend or if the color candles stop at the deviations and revert back to the mean. This indicator is a type of regression indicator trading ranges and breakouts in price. 15 min charts and above recommended.
TRADE WITH THE LARGER TREND DIRECTION