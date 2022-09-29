Currency Index Pro
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Current strength of the 8 major currencies
My #1 multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this indicator | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
The indicator is displayed in a separate window, it can be moved to any place on the chart.
In the input settings you can adjust:
- Interface theme: dark / white;
- Prefix and Suffix, if the currency pairs on your broker have it:
(e.g. if Symbol is "EURUSD.pro", please set ".pro" as a Suffix);
- Panel size
- Font size