Renko Charts Pro

Filter out small price movements and focus on the larger trend.

Renko chart indicator will help you to filter out a minor price movements so that you can focus on the overall trend.

The price must move a specified amount to create a Renko brick.

This makes it easy to spot the current trend direction in which the price is moving.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    Calculation Settings:

    • The method of calculating the block sizepips / points;
    • Block size;
    • The timeframe that will be used for the calculation;

    Indicator Style:

    • Block colors;

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

    Recommended products
    Classic Renko Indicator
    Denis Kislicyn
    Indicators
    This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
    FREE
    Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Ismail
    Indicators
    Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
    One click trade manage
    Day Trader
    Utilities
    QuickTrade Panel  Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows. The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing . Simply enter your pref
    Mario Order Blocks
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Indicators
    Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
    Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
    Rafael Vasili
    Indicators
    DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
    Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
    Renaud Herve Francois Candel
    Indicators
    Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
    Advanced CRT Indicator MT5
    Tola Moses Hector
    Indicators
    Advanced CRT Indicator MT5 — Candle Range Theory Tool Advanced CRT Indicator MT5 is a professional analysis tool that automates Candle Range Theory. It identifies consolidation ranges, breakout levels, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and profit targets, with a real-time dashboard and alerts. Overview - Multi-timeframe candle range detection   - Automatic breakout levels with buffer settings   - Fair Value Gap identification and tracking   - Up to three customizable target levels (Risk:Reward ratios)  
    Gino Renko
    Stephane, Andr Valette
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
    Renko Plus
    Eadvisors Software Inc.
    Indicators
    With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
    AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI
    Prabir Sarkar
    Indicators
    AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner and more structured way to understand market behavior. Instead of depending on simple arrows or basic crossover systems, the indicator focuses on liquidity sweeps, momentum behavior, volatility conditions, and multi-timeframe alignment to help traders read the market with better clarity. Many traders struggle because charts become overloaded with indicators
    Swing Failure Hunter
    Shingidzano Lesetedi
    Indicators
    SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
    Trend Bands 5
    Leonid Basis
    Indicators
    Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
    Professional Renko Chart MT5
    Elham Afsharpour
    Indicators
    Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart. The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks
    ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    Indicators
    The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
    FREE
    NotaTrade Divergence Pro 16 in 1
    Natalia Zaderykhina
    Indicators
    Divergence Pro: Multi-Indicator Divergence System Divergence Pro   is a professional, highly customizable analytical tool for automatically finding the most accurate trend reversal and continuation points. It is important to understand that divergences are not a standalone "Holy Grail," but a   powerful addition to your trading strategy   that helps flawlessly filter trades and find the best entry points. The main advantage of this indicator is the   simultaneous analysis of up to 16 classic osc
    SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
    Catur Cipto Nugroho
    Indicators
    Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
    SMC Guardian
    Mohammed Mamdouh Abdel Fattah Mohammed El Sayed
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    GUARDIAN: The Ultimate Trend & Security Indicator GUARDIAN is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed for traders who prioritize precision and capital preservation. This indicator acts as a vigilant protector of your trades, filtering market noise and identifying high-probability trend reversals with institutional-grade accuracy. Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection: Utilizes advanced algorithms to detect market shifts before they become obvious. Smart Risk Management: Built-in signa
    FREE
    Macd Adx confluence
    Shavkat Ilxomov
    Indicators
    MACD + ADX Confluence Indicator (Short English description)Purpose Highlights strong trending candles where MACD and ADX give a confluence signal. Colors candles and places arrows only when both conditions are met.Main logic & signalsBullish signal (blue candle + blue ↑ arrow) MACD main line > 0 and ADX > selected level Bearish signal (red candle + red ↓ arrow) MACD main line < 0 **and** ADX > selected level Neutral candles When confluence is absent → candles keep default chart colors (no overl
    Delta Msnr Flex
    Dely Ange Alex Dely
    Indicators
    DELTA MSNR FLEX Intelligent MSNR Structure Analysis & Key Level Detection — MetaTrader 5 DELTA MSNR FLEX is a professional indicator designed to analyze price structure and identify important MSNR levels directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Its objective is simple: transform significant market reactions into clearly identifiable levels, helping traders improve their market analysis and decision-making process. AUTOMATIC & MANUAL DETECTION DELTA MSNR FLEX provides a flexible approach to market
    Renko Graph
    Iurii Tokman
    Indicators
    Renko graph The Renko indicator in the main chart window at the location with the current price. The indicator displays price changes in the form of rectangles ("bricks") against the background of a regular quote chart. The upward movement of the price, by the number of points specified in the settings, is marked by adding above the previous next rectangle, and downward movement - below the previous rectangle. The indicator is designed to visually identify the main trend. Used to identify key su
    Alpha B3 Renko Trader
    Renato Takahashi
    Experts
    O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    SMT divergence indicator
    Ehsan Ashoori
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
    FREE
    Crystal Timeless Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Indicators
    Crystal Timeless Pro - Renko Market Structure, Signals and Risk Tool Pure price. Pure structure. No time, no noise. Crystal Timeless Pro draws clean, TradingView-style Renko bricks and maps the full market structure directly on those bricks. Because the bricks are built from price (not time), the market noise is filtered out before the structure is calculated. The result is a clear read on trend, structure shifts and high quality signals - plus a built-in manual risk calculator to plan every tra
    Smart SuperTrend Scalping Signals Pro
    Ronie Alimon Ausa
    Indicators
    Smart SuperTrend Scalping Signals Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a clean visual trend-following system directly on the chart. Instead of displaying the traditional SuperTrend as a line, the indicator colors the actual price candles based on the current market condition. Green candles indicate bullish SuperTrend conditions, red candles indicate bearish SuperTrend conditions, and gray candles indicate sideways or weak-trend conditions. The indicator also includes a s
    Breach Radar Prop Firm Drawdown Meter
    Joseph Andrew Steele
    Indicators
    See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm. Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors: - Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used - Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that loc
    FREE
    TrendReverting PRO MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    " UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!" "Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible." The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend. Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart. WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO Helps reveal moments when the   current trend may be losing stren
    GDS Renko Matrix
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
    FREE
    GDS Renko MultiSymbol
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko MultiSymbol - Multi-Symbol Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko MultiSymbol is a Renko multi-symbol overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko market context across several instruments from one compact visual workspace. The purpose of this tool is to make multi-symbol Renko observation easier. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide which symbol should be traded. Why Multi-Symbol Renko Conte
    FREE
    Renko Advanced
    Marco Montemari
    Indicators
    THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System: Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895 Full version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772 This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system. The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full  timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.79 (149)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (94)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.61 (31)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
    GoldenX Entry MT5
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    Zoryk Gold
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    Session High Low Lines
    Rostyslav Hrytsai
    Indicators
    Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.44 (54)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    SkyHammer Signal Pro
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Crystal Quantum Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    FiboSniper Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicators
    FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    More from author
    Trade Assistant 38 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (23)
    Utilities
    Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
    Auto Breakeven levels
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders. Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE fun
    Fibonacci Auto Drawing
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame Multiple bars may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows My   #1 Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |  MT5 version Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger; Significantly reduces the time spent on manual  plotting ; Settings: Timeframe to calculate the base High & Low p
    Countdown Bar Timer
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false: Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
    FREE
    Timer Countdown
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT4 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false:   Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
    FREE
    Spread and Swap
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Displays the current market information with a per-second update. Spread size; Swap size: for short and long positions; Optionally, you can enable the display of the current time; Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |  MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart; Turn on / off the display of the current time (local time onyour
    FREE
    Swap and Spread
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Displays the current market information with a per-second update. Spread size; Swap size: for short and long positions; Local time (optionally); Multifunctinal utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT4 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart; Local time: on/off; The program file should be placed to the " Indicators " directory.
    FREE
    Lot Size Calc
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Quickly find the lot size  directly in the terminal , to comply with risk management. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including PRO risk management  |   Contact me  if you have any questions it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies; interface minimization function; flexibility of use; money management; It is especially useful for short-term traders, when they need to act  quickly . For calculation it is necessary to specify
    Price Action Pro
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator displays the most important Price Action Patterns that indicate a potential reversal / continuation of the trend. Check out my  #1 Pro Manager : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Avaliable Patterns: Pin bar; Engulfing; Inside bar (Harami); Morning star; Evening star; Dark Cloud Cover; Piercing Line; Features: You can   select patterns   to display and disable unnecessary patterns; Notifications : alerts in the terminal, Email and Pus
    Support and Resistance Auto
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator displays the levels that are extremes for the specified time frames. Resistance level is the maximum price of the last closed bar; Support level is the minimum price of the last closed bar; Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ fueatures, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real bodies:  Open and Close prices will be used; Extremes:  High and Low prices will be used; This indicator: Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patter
    Sessions NY London Tokyo
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
    Lines of risk
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator displays the   specified Risk Level   on the chart, for long and short positions. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions It may be useful when setting the Stop Loss level, the value of which is visible on the right price axis. To calculate the level of risk, a   Fixed  / or   Last used   lot size is used. Imput Settings: Last traded lot:  set " true " to make the calculation for your last used   trading lot; Lo
    Candle Size
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Finds the bars that exceed the specified size Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real body:  the difference between the   open and close   prices will be used; Extremes:  the difference between the   maximum and minimum   prices will be used; This Indicator: Convenient for   filter patterns   in a period of low volatility; Indicates the   beginning of a trend ; Helps to see the most   significa
    Bar Directions All Timeframes
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Shows the direction of the bars on all major timeframes. Multifunctional utility : 65+ features, including this indicator      |     Version for MT5 The meaning of the visual signals ( squares): Red : Close price is  lower  than the Open price: Close < Open;  Green : Close price is  higher  than the Open price: Close > Open; Blue : Close price is  equal  to the Open price: Close = Open; You can set the Shift of the calculated bar, relative to the current bar: Shift = 0: the direction of the c
    Pips Counter with Alerts
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Informer for calculating the results of open trades Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The information panel groups open orders into 2 categories: Buys Sells For each category, the symbol and the current number of pips are displayed. The total result for all open trades is shown below. Notifications can be enabled or disabled by simply clicking on the button: When the notification is enabled, you will know when the profi
    Indicators 14 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
    Daily Pips Target
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Informer for tracking your daily trading results Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips): Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings); The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories: Current floating result; Summing up closed trades; The final result is displayed at the bottom: achieveme
    Gap indicator
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Displays the appearance of a gap on the chart (when the closing price of the previous bar differs from the opening price of the new bar). #1 multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version In the initial settings you can configure: The size of the gap (in points): only gaps that exceed this value will be displayed. Arrow color : separate for up and down gaps. When you hover the mouse over the gap arrows on the chart, t
    Market information
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars. Check out my  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information: Market information: Current spread; Swap for long positions (buys); Swap for short positions (sells); Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes: Average volatility; Maximum volatility; Minimum volatility; Maximum
    Market watch list
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Monitor your favorite Symbols Multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |   MT5 version This tool opens in a separate window: it can be moved (drag anywhere), and minimized [v]. You can adjust the Watchlist on the panel: Click [edit list] to add / remove the Symbols from the Watchlist. Calculated value: it may either be the last [closed bar], or the current [floating bar]. Select the [timeframe] for calculation. There are 2 types of
    Multi Timeframe
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the initial settings you can configure: TimeFrame 1; TimeFrame 2; TimeFrame 3; The number of bars to be shown; Colors of bullish and bearish bars; Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.
    Trade statistics
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected time period Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  Gross profit Gross l
    Alert Levels PRO
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
    Manage trades
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
    Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
    Future bar
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
    Weekday stats best entry
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
    Trend on market
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
    Multi TF Charts
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
    Money Meter
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review