Renko Charts Pro
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Filter out small price movements and focus on the larger trend.
Renko chart indicator will help you to filter out a minor price movements so that you can focus on the overall trend.
The price must move a specified amount to create a Renko brick.
This makes it easy to spot the current trend direction in which the price is moving.
Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
Calculation Settings:
- The method of calculating the block size: pips / points;
- Block size;
- The timeframe that will be used for the calculation;
Indicator Style:
- Block colors;
The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.