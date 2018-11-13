MTF MA Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The MTF MA Trend indicator is an advanced model of the moving average indicator. With this indicator, you can follow the moving averge inductor in the multi time frame from a single graphical display.
This indicator shows 7 different time zones on a single graphical display. This display is designed in oscillator style. It is also a new generation trend indicator.
Features
- It can work in 7 different time zones.
- different color settings can be made for each time zone.
- each time zone has a level indicator.
- has the ability to turn off and on the time zone you want.
Parameters
- MPeriod - moving average period setting
- MAMethod - moving average method setting.
- line width - Thickness adjustment of graphic lines.
- showW1 - W1 time frame visibility on and off.
- showD1 - D1 time frame visibility on and off.
- showH4 - H4 time frame visibility on and off.
- showH1 - H1 time frame visibility on and off.
- showM30 - M30 time frame visibility on and off.
- showM15 - M15 time frame visibility on and off.
- showM5 - M5 time frame visibility on and off.
- colorW1 - W1 time frame color setting.
- colorD1 - D1 time frame color setting.
- colorH4 - H4 time frame color setting.
- colorH1 - H1 time frame color setting.
- colorM30 - M30 time frame color setting.
- colorM15 - M15 time frame color setting.
- colorM5 - M5 time frame color setting.