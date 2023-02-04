Combined MT4

Investment Castle Combined — Three Indicators, One Clear View





The Combined indicator merges three of our tools — including the multi-timeframe Bands indicator — into a single, clear multi-timeframe view, so you can read trend, structure and momentum without cluttering your chart. Exclusive to the MQL5 Market.





What it does for you

Three indicators in one: a unified multi-timeframe reading on a single chart.

a unified multi-timeframe reading on a single chart. Multi-timeframe by design: see what matters across timeframes at a glance.

see what matters across timeframes at a glance. Cleaner charts: one tool instead of three separate overlays.

one tool instead of three separate overlays. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: traders who want a consolidated, multi-timeframe read of the market.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.