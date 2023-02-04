Combined MT4
- Indicators
-
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Investment Castle Combined — Three Indicators, One Clear View
The Combined indicator merges three of our tools — including the multi-timeframe Bands indicator — into a single, clear multi-timeframe view, so you can read trend, structure and momentum without cluttering your chart. Exclusive to the MQL5 Market.
What it does for you
- Three indicators in one: a unified multi-timeframe reading on a single chart.
- Multi-timeframe by design: see what matters across timeframes at a glance.
- Cleaner charts: one tool instead of three separate overlays.
- Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.
Who it is for: traders who want a consolidated, multi-timeframe read of the market.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.