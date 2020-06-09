Ultra Breakout MT5

The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals.

The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15.

We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes.

You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results.

Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use.

  • No grid
  • No martingale

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13630

Parameters

  • Setting EA — Expert Advisor parameters.
  • Order Type — Trade direction.
  • Invest More — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Invest Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Lot — Fixed Lot (if "  Invest More" = false ).
  • Use Smart StopLoss — If this is true, Stop Loss will be adjusted according to price movement.
  • Take Profit — Take Profit in points.
  • Stop Loss — Stop Loss in points.
  • Use Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with a trailing stop.
  • Trailing Stop — Trailing points when the position is in profit.
  • Trailing Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Use Break Even — If this is true, the Stop Loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
  • Breakeven Target PipsInp — If the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers.
  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp — Stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
  • Magic — Order magic number.
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Мax Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
    Trading within the week:
    • Monday - trade on Monday;
    • ...
    • Friday - trade on Friday.
    Time trading within a day:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
    Time to disable on Friday:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

-----------------------------------------------------

>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<



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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
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