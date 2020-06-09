Ultra Breakout MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 10
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals.
The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15.
We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes.
You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results.
Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use.
- No grid
- No martingale
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13630
Parameters
- Setting EA — Expert Advisor parameters.
- Order Type — Trade direction.
- Invest More — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
- Invest Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
- Lot — Fixed Lot (if " Invest More" = false ).
- Use Smart StopLoss — If this is true, Stop Loss will be adjusted according to price movement.
- Take Profit — Take Profit in points.
- Stop Loss — Stop Loss in points.
- Use Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with a trailing stop.
- Trailing Stop — Trailing points when the position is in profit.
- Trailing Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.
- Use Break Even — If this is true, the Stop Loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
- Breakeven Target PipsInp — If the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers.
- Breakeven Jump PipsInp — Stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
- Magic — Order magic number.
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
- Мax Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
- Trading within the week:
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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