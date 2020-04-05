Enigma Sniper

ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution.

ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading.

Key Features

SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Precision Entry Engine
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Professional Risk Management
Fully Automated Trading
VPS Compatible

Trading Methodology

The EA evaluates higher-timeframe market context before validating lower-timeframe execution signals. Trades are considered only when market structure, trend alignment and predefined qualification rules are satisfied.

Risk Management

Adjustable lot size, spread protection, slippage control, Magic Number support, stop loss, take profit and user-defined risk settings.

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30 and H1.

Product Advantages

High-quality entry filtering
Multi-timeframe analysis
Structured decision making
Automated trade management
Designed for disciplined trading

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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