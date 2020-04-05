Enigma Sniper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution.
ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading.
Key Features
SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Precision Entry Engine
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Professional Risk Management
Fully Automated Trading
VPS Compatible
Trading Methodology
The EA evaluates higher-timeframe market context before validating lower-timeframe execution signals. Trades are considered only when market structure, trend alignment and predefined qualification rules are satisfied.
Risk Management
Adjustable lot size, spread protection, slippage control, Magic Number support, stop loss, take profit and user-defined risk settings.
Recommended Markets
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30 and H1.
Product Advantages
High-quality entry filtering
Multi-timeframe analysis
Structured decision making
Automated trade management
Designed for disciplined trading
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading.