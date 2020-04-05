Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution.

ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading.

Key Features

SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Precision Entry Engine

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Professional Risk Management

Fully Automated Trading

VPS Compatible

Trading Methodology

The EA evaluates higher-timeframe market context before validating lower-timeframe execution signals. Trades are considered only when market structure, trend alignment and predefined qualification rules are satisfied.

Risk Management

Adjustable lot size, spread protection, slippage control, Magic Number support, stop loss, take profit and user-defined risk settings.

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30 and H1.

Product Advantages

High-quality entry filtering

Multi-timeframe analysis

Structured decision making

Automated trade management

Designed for disciplined trading

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading.