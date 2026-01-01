XGen AI Scalper MT5

XGen AI Scalper MT5  | AI-Powered Automated Trading System


XGen AI Scalper is a sophisticated Expert Advisor featuring neural network-based algorithms integrated directly into its core architecture. The system employs machine learning patterns to identify high-probability market entries across all trading instruments.


Key Features


Universal Compatibility

Compatible with all currency pairs, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices

Recommended timeframes for scalping: M5 and M15

Optimized for both trending and ranging markets


Advanced AI Technology


Proprietary wave-scanning algorithm with neural network integration

Real-time adaptive learning based on market conditions

AI-driven decision-making processes embedded in code structure

Automatic pattern recognition and trend analysis


Professional Trading Management


Adaptive position sizing based on account balance

Dynamic trailing stops adjusted to volatility

Multi-timeframe confirmation for enhanced accuracy

Integrated spread filtering for optimal execution


Control Panel


Real-time account metrics and performance statistics

Wave visualization showing AI market interpretation

Complete trade history and system status monitoring


Risk Management


Intelligent stop-loss and take-profit placement

Volatility-based position sizing

Maximum drawdown protection


Technical Specifications


Platform: MetaTrader 5

Compatible Assets: All forex pairs, metals, crypto, indices

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15 (scalping)

Architecture: AI-integrated algorithm structure


XGen AI Scalper combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with proven risk management principles to deliver consistent automated trading performance across all market conditions.

The first 20 copies are being sold for promotional purposes at a price of $199. Subsequent pricing will be $1,999.

