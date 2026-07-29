Technique Eagle Pro Max

# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5

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## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle

Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system.

The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the market and acts only when its required conditions are confirmed. Trading frequency can change from day to day: active sessions may produce one or more entries, while unsuitable market conditions may produce no entry at all. Daily entries and a fixed number of trades are not guaranteed.

Every position is opened with risk protection managed through a real Stop Loss on the broker’s server. When sufficient floating profit develops, the EA can move the protective stop in a more favorable direction to protect part of that profit. These controls are designed to manage risk, but they cannot eliminate losses, slippage, market gaps, or abnormal broker conditions.

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### Developer-Provided Backtest Summary

- **Test period:** August 4, 2025 – July 21, 2026
- **Test timeframe:** M5
- **Initial deposit:** 100 USD
- **Final balance:** 12,247 USD
- **Net profit:** 12,147 USD
- **Profitable trades:** 97%
- **No losing trades reported:** May 2026 – July 21, 2026 only

These figures are Strategy Tester backtest results supplied by the developer, not live-account results. The 97% profitable-trades figure applies to the complete test period. The no-losing-trades statement applies only to May 2026 through July 21, 2026. Backtests can be affected by data quality, modeling assumptions, spread, slippage, execution conditions, leverage, and broker specifications. They do not guarantee that the same results will occur in the future.

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### Demo, Rental, and Purchase

You are encouraged to evaluate Technique Eagle in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Testing helps confirm broker compatibility, installation, WebRequest access, symbol specifications, and your understanding of the EA.

Depending on the options available on the product page, you may rent the EA before purchasing it or purchase it directly after completing your own evaluation. Choose the option that matches your budget, experience, and risk tolerance. No buyer should be pressured to skip testing or make a decision before understanding the product and its risks.

The complete feature list, recommended setup, installation instructions, required WebRequest configuration, and risk disclosure are provided below.

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## Product Overview

Technique Eagle is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It monitors confirmed market conditions and manages trades automatically with broker-side Stop Loss protection and dynamic profit protection. The EA is designed to wait for valid opportunities instead of forcing frequent entries.

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## Key Features

- XAUUSD-focused automated trading
- Confirmed, trend-aware entries designed to reduce impulsive intrabar decisions
- Direction-focused position management with protection against unnecessary duplicate entries
- Real broker-side Stop Loss placed on the trading server
- Automatic one-way profit protection: the protective stop can move only in a more favorable direction
- High-impact economic-event awareness using an external economic calendar
- Optional on-chart trend lines and a clean real-time dashboard
- Fixed-lot operation (default: 0.01 lot)
- Spread and margin availability checks
- Position-level risk controls, cooldown protection after losing streaks, and broker stop-distance compatibility
- Hedging-account validation
- Automatic recovery after an MT5 restart
- No martingale and no default pyramiding (with the published default configuration)

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## Recommended Setup

- **Symbol:** XAUUSD
- **Timeframe:** M5
- **Account type:** Hedging account
- **Starting lot:** 0.01 lot
- **Suggested minimum balance:** 200 USD
- **VPS:** Recommended for continuous operation

The suggested 200 USD starting balance is only a reference point, not a safety guarantee. Actual margin requirements and risk depend on the gold price, leverage, contract specifications, spread, and your broker’s rules.

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## Installation

1. Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5 and set it to M5.
2. Confirm that the trading account is a Hedging account.
3. Attach Technique Eagle to the chart and enable **Algo Trading**.
4. Start with the default 0.01 lot setting and first become familiar with the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester.
5. Before using a live account, check your broker’s XAUUSD contract specifications, minimum stop distance, trading hours, and spread conditions.

---

## Required WebRequest Permission

Technique Eagle uses an external economic-calendar source for its event-awareness feature. Add the following domain to the MT5 WebRequest allowlist before using the EA:


In MT5:

1. Open **Tools → Options**.
2. Select **Expert Advisors**.
3. Enable **Allow WebRequest for listed URL**.
4. Add **https://nfs.faireconomy.media/** to the list and click **OK**.
5. Reload the EA on the chart.

WebRequest downloads usually cannot operate normally in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, historical backtests may not reproduce the live event-awareness behavior. The EA does not continuously send high-frequency requests when a download fails; a stable internet connection and MT5 connection are still required. Economic-calendar data may be incomplete, delayed, or temporarily unavailable.

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## Overnight and Weekend Risk

By default, Technique Eagle does not automatically close positions solely because a daily session or the weekend is approaching. Open positions may remain under the management of the real Stop Loss. When the market is closed, Stop Loss orders cannot be executed, and a weekend or daily reopening gap may cause the actual fill price—and therefore the loss—to differ from the planned level. Users who do not accept overnight or weekend exposure should close positions before the relevant market break.

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## Risk Disclosure

Trading gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial risk. Volatility, spread widening, slippage, low liquidity, server issues, and price gaps can produce losses greater than expected, including losses beyond the original Stop Loss level. Use prudent position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before going live.

Past performance, backtests, and historical results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance. Technique Eagle does not promise profits, income, or loss-free trading.

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## Support

For best results, use a reliable broker connection and a VPS, keep MT5 online, and verify all symbol and account conditions before deployment.

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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Catie MT5
Chun Nok Fung
Experts
CATIE Premium MT5 CATIE Premium is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on structured execution, adaptive trade protection and real stop-loss management for active markets. **Key features** - Automated order and position management - Adaptive protection and controlled Stop-and-Reverse management - Spread and execution-cost protection - High-impact news mode and configurable trading schedule - Built-in position and cycle risk limits - Recovery of trade management after an M
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