PatternCore Expert is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade based on price structure and chart pattern logic.

The EA analyzes recent market highs and lows to identify potential trend continuation and reversal patterns, executing trades only when clear structure conditions are met.

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer price action–based strategies without relying on lagging indicators.

⚙️ Trading Strategy Overview

Pattern Structure Pro focuses on:

Market structure analysis (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows)

Price pattern confirmation from recent candles

Spread filtering to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

One-position-per-symbol logic to prevent overtrading

Trades are opened only when the market shows a valid structural signal.

🛡️ Smart Risk & Money Management

The EA includes a dynamic risk management system:

Automatic lot calculation based on equity risk percentage

Built-in margin protection to prevent “Not enough money” errors

Adaptive lot size reduction if margin requirements are not met

Safe operation on small and large accounts

This ensures stable execution even on low-balance accounts.

🔁 Smart Trailing Stop System

Pattern Structure Pro uses a one-time intelligent trailing stop:

Trailing activates only after sufficient profit is reached

Stop Loss is moved to a safer level based on price structure

Prevents excessive stop modifications

Fully compliant with broker stop and freeze levels

This feature helps lock in profits while allowing trades to develop naturally.

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (with proper optimization)

Minimum Balance: $100+

Account Type: Netting or Hedging

Risk: Adjustable via input parameters

✅ Key Features

✔ Structure & pattern-based trading

✔ Indicator-free price action logic

✔ Smart trailing stop system

✔ Dynamic equity-based lot sizing

✔ Margin-safe execution

✔ Spread filter protection

✔ Clean strategy tester results

✔ Fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.