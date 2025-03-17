Grid MA Robot MT5

Grid-Trading

Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.

 

Adjustable Parameter:

Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates.

Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades.

Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential returns.

Moving Average: Select Moving Average Type such as SMA, EMA, WMA and also applied price.
Recommended products
Grid Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction. Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
The price will increase soon. Gold AI Robot – Advanced trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI and retracement detection AI filter and key retracement search to identify precise opportunities in the gold market. Gold AI Robot operates on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe. It analyzes price movements to detect significant retracements, opens scaled positions, and applies global risk management to optimize each trade. Signal filter based on artificial intelligence Key retracement detection for sc
Sakura EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.73 (11)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are available here:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Experts
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instru
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Happy Pound MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are available here:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a scalping EA with a classic system of opening orders when breaking through st
Grid King MT5
Profalgo Limited
4 (9)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Grid King is a revolution in grid trading.  The main focus when developing the EA was safety, by eliminating the margin-call risk which is usually associated with most grid systems on the market.  It also strives to achieve much higher returns than the average grid system, by spreading risk amongst multiple pairs and strategies which all have a li
Gold Trend Guard
Varachat Numchaisri
Experts
Gold Trend Guard is a clean, execution-first Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 . It follows the dominant trend with fast/slow EMA and protects every trade with ATR-based SL/TP and an ATR trailing stop . No Grid. No Martingale. One order per bar to avoid over-trading. Key features Trend engine: EMA fast vs EMA slow Risk engine: ATR StopLoss / TakeProfit / Trailing One-order-per-bar (netting), spread filter, optional early exit on fast EMA flip Ready presets: Conservative / Balanced / Aggres
Synergy EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is built around the legendary Alligator indicator — reimagined with modern execution and precision timing. This Expert Advisor harnesses the power of trend confirmation and directional bias using the proven logic of smoothed moving averages and market “sleep/wake” phases. Rather than reacting to price after the move has started, Nova ALG Trader positions you before the trend unfolds — capturing emerging momentum with clean, structure-based entries and dynamic trade management. Wh
JJ Harvester EURUSD
Valentin Pandarov
Experts
JJ Harvester · EURUSD Expert Advisor Clear rules. Consistent execution. Risk-first management. Description JJ Harvester is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the M5 chart. It applies disciplined entries, balance-based position sizing, and hands-off trade management. The EA runs on predefined intraday trading windows aligned to your broker’s server time (no GMT input needed) and manages trades with partial profits, adaptive trailing, and an optional “copy-on-profit” feat
SafeLockdown MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
SafeLockdown  MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2023) and (2021-2023) . The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and t
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (2)
Experts
!!! IC Markets broker only.   If you use any other broker, your results will differ. All signals and backtests are run on   IC Markets —one of the best and most trusted brokers. !!! Special Launch Offer – Get Gold Quant AI + FREE Gold Range Breaker EA Gold Quant AI – Intelligent Gold Trading with Precision Launch Price: $50 (limited – 5 licenses only) → $150 → $1,999 Price increases by $50 after every 10 sales (1 copy left at the price of $150, next price $200)   Meet Gold Quant AI I’m Gold Qu
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
BTC Scalper King
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
BTC Scalper King – Precision Scalping for the Bitcoin Era BTC Scalper King   is a cutting-edge scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for Bitcoin’s fast-moving and highly fluctuating market.  Whether the market is bullish or bearish, BTC Scalper King follows a proven strategy that adapts to real-time conditions. The EA automatically detects and updates buy/sell signals, identifying high-probability setups and executing multiple strategic trades with optimized parameters to take adva
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate. SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor. It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD . No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity. This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits. And acts when others are still uncertain. A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (37)
Experts
Important Information! Our team is divided by roles — developers focus on development and updates, while moderators help with EA installation and setup. Our moderators are here to assist you and answer any questions you may have: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (England) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo     Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in anoth
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (32)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. Syna works seamlessly with AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple instances o
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (484)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful trader
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Why Choose a Trading Bot Without a Signal Account for Tracking? Live trade tracking:   Account main  |  Account minor  | AOT Official Channel This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts, combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading. AOT MT5 Multi-Symbol Trading EA: AOT is an EA designed to assist trader by utilizing advanced AI for mart analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. AI-Powered Analys
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Experts
EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system. 1+1 PROMOTION: Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limite
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION! This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies. The main goal is actual live profitability.  The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals — with a profitable track record of over 13 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market. Update: Only a few co
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
More from author
Grid Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction. Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review