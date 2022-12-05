My Pivot

My Pivot

is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones.

This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market.


Steps to Setup the Indicator:

✪ Install the Custom Indicator;

✪ Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles;

✪ Set visualization to All Timeframe; and

DONE👍


It can be used for:

  • All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices. 
  • All Timeframe
  • All Brokers
  • All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
  • Multiple Chart


--->>!! MT4 version will Launch very shortly !!<<---


-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801


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MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
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Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
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MACros MT4
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover: It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart ***MT5 Version -->>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87474 Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.) Special Note: I
MAC Ichimoku
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
MAC_iCHIMOKU is an Indicator best for Scalping and Swing Both. It can be used for: All Pairs:  Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart This Indicator is based on  Upcoming Trend Probability  made with an unique Combination of Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, Price Action and Support Resistance zones. If you are a Scalper or Swing Trader, then this Indicator will
MACros
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover: It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart *** MT4 Version-->> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87538 Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.) Special Note: It
Maichi Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
Experts
MAICHI PRO : This EA is a Fully Automated Robot which take the Trades very efficiently.  This is based on Swing and Scalping Techniques; Can be used in Multiple Charts with Different Time Frames at the same time; Can be used in Forex, Metal, Energy, Stocks and Crypto as well;  Strategy : This EA is made based on the Strategy of Price Momentum, Trend, Price Action and Support Resistance. In this EA we can set TP, SL and TSL as per our needs and Optimization Setup. We can use this EA for Hedging
Ichimoku Genius
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Ichimoku Genius (imG)  is a very Intelligent Indicator for the Perfect Entry & Exit. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Please use this Indicator with "Pivot Points" & "Kijun-Sen" to get the Best result. Always give preference to Long Flat area of "KIJUN SEN" Line as this is act like a strong Support -or- Resistance. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Ins
Interval Breakout
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Interval Breakout (IB) is a Breakout Indicator Mixing with Time Interval. We can set a Particular Time and Support / Resistance Line Length  for a Breakout Scanning. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Give preference to Support / Resistance zone to get rid of False signal. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Par
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
My Pivot Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Pivot Pro is the Pro Version of the Indicator " My PIVOT " ( Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 ) This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.  This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use t
Doctor Trend
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Dr. Trend   is based on Market Trend Detection. With this Indicator anybody can easily understand the Market Trend and Trade accordingly. It will be very very helpful to Trade perfectly and increase the Accuracy Level.  Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend Alert ; Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>>   My PVSR   <<<--- Click Here ; Good_Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
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