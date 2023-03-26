WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5

Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns.

The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market.
Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time.
With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential trading opportunities based on these popular patterns.

*Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions and step guide.

The indicator plots the patterns on your chart, along with key Fibonacci retracement levels, making it easy to identify potential entry and exit points.
Our Indicator also includes a range of customization options, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator to suit your specific trading style.
You can adjust the sensitivity of the indicator, choose different colors for the patterns and retracement levels,
and more.

Features:

  • Powerful Gartley, Bat, and Cypher pattern detection algorithm
  • Real-time scanning for potential trading opportunities
  • Displays patterns and key Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart
  • Customizable settings to suit your trading style
  • Works with any symbol and any timeframe
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a must-have tool for your technical analysis arsenal.
Don't miss out on potential trading opportunities - try our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator today!

If you have any questions feel free to ask

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
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Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT5 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **This Indicator is a part of combo   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4  , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high   Ac
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Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
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Wissam Hussein
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Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
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