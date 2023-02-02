Ultimate Supply Demand MT5

5

After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction.

Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just market noises.

This indicator automatically calculates the key price levels within the last bars where price has strongly reacted one way or another, reversing or breaking and supporting the direction. It helps to anticipate market movements.

You can find all the trading strategies here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748359

When price touches a Supply or Demand zone, it means the price very likely will have some reversal. If prices hesitate or goes with strong momentum, breaking those levels, it’s a clear signal of more continuation of the movement. So, either scenario is a good moment to make your operations because you will have a very good price.

Whenever you enter in one operation, you can use Ultimate Supply Demand to define your Take Profit or Stop Loss. Taking in consideration than price will likely want to touch those zones, when you set your Take Profit some pips before and your Stop Loss some pips after you will have safer profitable trades. 

The main goal for this algorithm is to provide analytical insight and potential trading opportunities

Unique features:

  • Customizable to find your preferred levels

  • Simple format settings

  • Optimized, high speed: it can be backtested really fast

  • Ready to be used in Expert Advisors 

  • Suitable Scalping or Long Term Trading

  • No repaintings

  • It includes a Dashboard 

  • Ready to be used in many Time Frames and Pair

Recomendations:

- Set your Take Profit some pips sooner before reaching the zone/level and you will be more likely to reach it, and end up with profits
- Set your Stop Loss some pips after reaching the zone/level and you will be less likely to loss your trade and avoid fake bad exits


How to Use it:

Step 1.- Attach the indicator and select the settings that works better for you: 

.- Select the Deviation and Frequency (explained bellow)

.- Use the Dashboard if desired to easily pick up your prefered settings

Step 2.- Wait for a signal:

.-Wait for a Price to Touch the Levels and decide if price is reversing or breaking

.-Use the other Levels for your Take Profit and Stop Loss 


Input Parameters:

  • Deviation: Accepted deviation from the Levels to the previous prices. Little value means levels with closer peaks will be considered. Bigger value will have more tolerancy, including then bigger wicks and fake breaks.
  • Frequency: To calculate the number of Levels you want, the min width between them. Smaller values means more Levels so less distance between them. Bigger values mean more distance between them so less levels.
(The calculated Levels at any time with all Dev/Freq combinations are suitable for all means. Calculation will always be precise and will give you the key levels under your settings. Deviation and Frequency just act like a customizable feature in order to give the user the option to accurately addapt the levels to his own personal style and use. E.g. if you want to use it for scalping, you want to use more levels so less Frequency; to use it for Grid Levels, you may want to increase the Frequency. Use the Dashboard to easily decide)
  • Show Like: To show the final result in form of Levels or Zones
  • Show Previous Changes: To show the previous calculations (no repainting). False will show you only the real current level.
  • Color/Width Inner/Outer Line/Zones
  • Show Dashboard: Show or Hide Dashboard


Reviews 4
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel
1415
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel 2024.03.19 23:41 
 

Best supply and demand indicator that i downloaded for now. Prices zones are clear and make the trading more structured.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.02 03:46 
 

I have purchase many SD, this is by far the Best and my favorite SD has bought both MT4+MT5 Best buy for 2023! What is Unique to this SD is can optimize ourselve to adjust the Deviation and Frequency, Super Amazing Feature! not found anywhere in mql, and Author is open to new idea suggestion and very passionate and dedicated to his SD constantly updating with new features, well worth every penny spend, no regret best SD of the Year 2023!

Katsuyuki Ohama
271
Katsuyuki Ohama 2023.02.24 14:59 
 

I would be leaving very detailed reviews in a few months, All I can say is that it's 5 starts as of right

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
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Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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5 (4)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orde
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This indicator consists in two different algorithms, in order to profit all fast movements created during noises of the market. First of all, it plots normalized trend bands to can filter the possible trades. The normalized trend bands are calcualted using an exclusive mathematical algorithm to has both the correct trend and the fast adaptability to the change of trends. With those bands you can know when you are inside the trend, or when you are outside. The second alhorithm uses a private fo
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This is a calculator that allows you to manage your trade risk in every trade. Decide in advance the risk you want to assume using Stop Loss or Take Profit; account percentage or specific amount of your currency.  You can also use this tool to can test faster your manual strategies, because Trade Risk Management can be perfectly used on backtesting    For new traders, this may become your favorite tool; allowing you to easily control the risk of your trades, and train your skills trading on Bac
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Immediately plots renko bars in an external/indicator window.  One of the distinctive advantages Renko charts offer is the fact that they are not time dependent. Therefore, the new Renko blocks are only traced when the price moves higher or lower by the specified number of points.  For example, a 10 pip (100 points) Renko chart would plot the blocks when price moves 10 pips higher in an uptrend or 10 pips lower in a downtrend. Renko charts removes "noises" from the Market and i t helps to identi
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After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
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This indicator is created by using an exclusive algorithm to indicate you Buy or Sell in an accurate way all the possibles reversals within a normalized trending bands. The main goal for this algorithm is to achieve fast profitable movements and aggressive retracement. Thanks to the normalized bands, using the noises of the market. We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final pr
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Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those ord
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Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel
1415
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel 2024.03.19 23:41 
 

Best supply and demand indicator that i downloaded for now. Prices zones are clear and make the trading more structured.

Panducorno
325
Panducorno 2023.07.22 01:35 
 

copio la stessa recensione che ho letto sopra la mia, e dico : Lascerò recensioni molto dettagliate tra pochi mesi, tutto quello che posso dire è che sono 5 stelle per l impegno e la qualità del prodotto per chi lavora con un edge statistico sui livelli

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.02 03:46 
 

I have purchase many SD, this is by far the Best and my favorite SD has bought both MT4+MT5 Best buy for 2023! What is Unique to this SD is can optimize ourselve to adjust the Deviation and Frequency, Super Amazing Feature! not found anywhere in mql, and Author is open to new idea suggestion and very passionate and dedicated to his SD constantly updating with new features, well worth every penny spend, no regret best SD of the Year 2023!

Katsuyuki Ohama
271
Katsuyuki Ohama 2023.02.24 14:59 
 

I would be leaving very detailed reviews in a few months, All I can say is that it's 5 starts as of right

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