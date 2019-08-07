Auto Support and Resistances
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 11 June 2022
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using...
You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable.
SETTINGS
- Timeframe to analyze and draw Support & Resistance lines from.
- How many past days should be analyzed. 0 = no past days, only present day.
- Agglutinate lines closer the N ticks from each other. (the last/fresher one wins the Price position on the chart)
- Line color
- Line style
- Line width
PLEASE NOTE
That when the market is closed, several Brokers/Metatrader servers do not update ticks from other timeframes apart from the current one used on your chart, so if you try to use a different timeframe inside the Indicador while the market is closed, NO lines will be plotted...
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
This is an amazing indicators. It helps to determine good entries and market direction after a support or resistance zone is broken. Thanks so much for making it available to us for free.