Keltner Channel Supreme
- Indicators
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Keltner Channel Supreme is a indicator based on Keltner Channels, with some configuration besides period and Keltner multiplier factor. In this indicator, it is possible to change to an exponential moving average and if prices will be calculated according to close price or typical price.
This indicator works on all graphics.
If you have some doubt, please PM.