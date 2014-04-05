Wave Trend MT5

MT4 Version

Wave Trend MT5

Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current movement is losing strenght and may be coming to an end. A combination between signals in high and low timeframes can be used to find awesome entry points.

Wave Trend is the  first indicator in the market that allows the user to 100% customize the Moving Average type and the price data source to use for the calculations. This flexibility makes the Wave Trend indicator easily adaptable for any Asset and Timeframe.

Ideal for HOLD, SCALPING and SWING strategies

At the same time, Wave Trend MT5 provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT5 Terminal when the prices enters the overbought or oversold levels.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

  • Time saving
  • Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits
  • Highly customizable
  • Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)
  • Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading
  • Alerts and notifications on the MT5 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

  • Price Source: Price source for the calculations
  • MA type: Moving average type for the algorithm(SMA, EMA, Linear Weighted MA, Smoothed MA)
  • MA Lenght 1 [>1]: MA Period for the first MA
  • MA Lenght 2 [>1]: MA Period for the second MA
  • Over Bought Level: Level to set the over bought area
  • Over Sold Level: Level to set the over sold area
    Visualization:

    • Fill Over Bought and Over Sold Areas: Fill the Over Bought and Over Sold areas in the indicator's window

    Notifications:

    • Activate Alerts: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal if price enters the OB/OS levels
    • Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

    Support and questions

    Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

    Author

    Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry

