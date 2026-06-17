CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5

Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection.

Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while providing historical performance statistics directly on the chart.

Key Features

✅ Smart Buy & Sell Signal Detection

Identifies high-probability market setups automatically

Filters low-quality signals using trend confirmation

Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Multi-Level Entry System

Entry 1 (Main Entry)

Entry 2 (Limit Entry)

Entry 3 (Deep Pullback Entry)

Allows traders to scale into positions with better risk management.

✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Every setup includes:

Precise Stop Loss Level

TP1 (Conservative Target)

TP2 (Balanced Target)

TP3 (Extended Profit Target)

No manual calculations required.

✅ Historical Performance Analytics

Displays real-time statistics:

Total Signals Generated

Overall Win Rate

TP1 Success Rate

TP2 Success Rate

TP3 Success Rate

Helping traders evaluate system performance directly from the chart.

✅ Trend Filtering Technology

Built-in trend analysis helps avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

✅ Visual Trading Dashboard

Professional on-chart panel displaying:

Current Market Direction

Entry Levels

Stop Loss

Target Levels

Signal Status

Historical Statistics

Trading Strategy Logic

The indicator combines multiple layers of market analysis:

Trend Direction Analysis

Pullback Entry Detection

Market Structure Validation

Dynamic Risk Management

Multi-Target Profit Taking

The objective is to capture high-quality Gold price movements while maintaining favorable Risk-to-Reward ratios.

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐ Recommended

Gold Micro Contracts

Gold CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

M15

M30

H1

Best performance is generally achieved on M15 and M30 charts.

Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Gold Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Day Traders

✔ Prop Firm Traders

✔ Manual Traders Seeking Precision Entries

✔ Traders Looking for Clear Entry, SL & TP Levels

Benefits

Eliminates emotional trading decisions

Saves chart analysis time

Provides structured trade planning

Suitable for beginners and professionals

Easy-to-read visual interface

No complicated settings







