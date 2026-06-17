CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
- Indicators
-
Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Version: 9.99
- Updated: 19 July 2026
- Activations: 5
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection.
Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while providing historical performance statistics directly on the chart.
Key Features
✅ Smart Buy & Sell Signal Detection
- Identifies high-probability market setups automatically
- Filters low-quality signals using trend confirmation
- Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Multi-Level Entry System
- Entry 1 (Main Entry)
- Entry 2 (Limit Entry)
- Entry 3 (Deep Pullback Entry)
Allows traders to scale into positions with better risk management.
✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Every setup includes:
- Precise Stop Loss Level
- TP1 (Conservative Target)
- TP2 (Balanced Target)
- TP3 (Extended Profit Target)
No manual calculations required.
✅ Historical Performance Analytics
Displays real-time statistics:
- Total Signals Generated
- Overall Win Rate
- TP1 Success Rate
- TP2 Success Rate
- TP3 Success Rate
Helping traders evaluate system performance directly from the chart.
✅ Trend Filtering Technology
Built-in trend analysis helps avoid trading against the dominant market direction.
✅ Visual Trading Dashboard
Professional on-chart panel displaying:
- Current Market Direction
- Entry Levels
- Stop Loss
- Target Levels
- Signal Status
- Historical Statistics
Trading Strategy Logic
The indicator combines multiple layers of market analysis:
- Trend Direction Analysis
- Pullback Entry Detection
- Market Structure Validation
- Dynamic Risk Management
- Multi-Target Profit Taking
The objective is to capture high-quality Gold price movements while maintaining favorable Risk-to-Reward ratios.
Recommended Markets
- XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐ Recommended
- Gold Micro Contracts
- Gold CFDs
Recommended Timeframes
- M15
- M30
- H1
Best performance is generally achieved on M15 and M30 charts.
Who Is This Indicator For?
✔ Gold Traders
✔ Swing Traders
✔ Day Traders
✔ Prop Firm Traders
✔ Manual Traders Seeking Precision Entries
✔ Traders Looking for Clear Entry, SL & TP Levels
Benefits
- Eliminates emotional trading decisions
- Saves chart analysis time
- Provides structured trade planning
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- Easy-to-read visual interface
- No complicated settings