CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5

  • Indicators
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 9.99
  • Updated: 19 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5

Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection.

Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while providing historical performance statistics directly on the chart.

Key Features

✅ Smart Buy & Sell Signal Detection

  • Identifies high-probability market setups automatically
  • Filters low-quality signals using trend confirmation
  • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Multi-Level Entry System

  • Entry 1 (Main Entry)
  • Entry 2 (Limit Entry)
  • Entry 3 (Deep Pullback Entry)

Allows traders to scale into positions with better risk management.

✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Every setup includes:

  • Precise Stop Loss Level
  • TP1 (Conservative Target)
  • TP2 (Balanced Target)
  • TP3 (Extended Profit Target)

No manual calculations required.

✅ Historical Performance Analytics

Displays real-time statistics:

  • Total Signals Generated
  • Overall Win Rate
  • TP1 Success Rate
  • TP2 Success Rate
  • TP3 Success Rate

Helping traders evaluate system performance directly from the chart.

✅ Trend Filtering Technology

Built-in trend analysis helps avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

✅ Visual Trading Dashboard

Professional on-chart panel displaying:

  • Current Market Direction
  • Entry Levels
  • Stop Loss
  • Target Levels
  • Signal Status
  • Historical Statistics

Trading Strategy Logic

The indicator combines multiple layers of market analysis:

  • Trend Direction Analysis
  • Pullback Entry Detection
  • Market Structure Validation
  • Dynamic Risk Management
  • Multi-Target Profit Taking

The objective is to capture high-quality Gold price movements while maintaining favorable Risk-to-Reward ratios.

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐ Recommended
  • Gold Micro Contracts
  • Gold CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Best performance is generally achieved on M15 and M30 charts.

Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Gold Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Day Traders

✔ Prop Firm Traders

✔ Manual Traders Seeking Precision Entries

✔ Traders Looking for Clear Entry, SL & TP Levels

Benefits

  • Eliminates emotional trading decisions
  • Saves chart analysis time
  • Provides structured trade planning
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • Easy-to-read visual interface
  • No complicated settings



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Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
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Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
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Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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