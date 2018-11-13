Market Impulse

This indicator uses volume and volatility information to indicate the trend or to indicate the market reversion/correction. There are 2 indicators in one. The indicator works in two styles: values ​​per candle and accumulated values.

Using the volume and volatility information, when well adjusted, this indicator has a good probability to indicate the right direction, both in lower (M1, M2, M5) and higher (M15, M30) timeframes.


Strategy 1: Trend indicator

Indicates the operation direction. To use it as a trend indicator, follow these steps:

  1. Choose the symbol and desired timeframe
  2. Adds the indicator and sets the parameters:
    1. "Acumulate values": "Yes"
    2. "Accumulation flip threshold": zero
    3. "Update threshold when breaks": "No"
    4. "Accumulation type": "Normal"
  3. Verify if you can easily identify the trends. Otherwise, gradually increase the "Accumulation flip threshold" until be ok.
With this configuration, the indicator will indicate the saturated points of the market with a higher probability of retraction. This strategy works better using lower timeframes (M1, M2, M5).



Strategy 2: fast market reversion/correction

Indicates the moment that probably will be a market correction or reversion. Use it in fast operations. To use it as an indicator, follow these steps:

  1. Choose the symbol and desired timeframe
  2. Adds the indicator and sets the parameters:
    1. "Acumulate values": "No"
    2. "Accumulation flip threshold": zero
    3. "Update threshold when breaks": "Yes"

Whenever the negative (red: Limiar -) or positive (green: Limiar +) threshold line increases, probably the price will turn on the direction (or by a reversion or by a correction). By example: If the positiv threshold raise, should be a good momente to sell and close this position some candles ahead. 


The other parameters serve to allow a finer adjustment for both strategies.


Parameters:

  • Volumes: The volume type.
    • Tick (0): tick volume
    • Real (1): real volume
  • Applied to: Which candle params to use to volatility.
    • HILO (0)
    • Open and Close (1)
    • Open (2)
    • Close (3)
    • OHLC (4)
  • Update threshold when breaks: Will the threshold be changed when the bar raise the value?
    • No (1)
    • Yes (2)
  • Mininum threshold: Minimum threshold to start
  • Accumulate values: Toggle to accumulate consecutive same direction volatility values.
    • No (1)
    • Yes (2)
  • Accumulation type: Used only when Accumulate values is on.
    • Normal: Uses a relative candle variation
    • Discrete: Uses a fixed increment
    • Signal: Show only the operation signal 
  • Accumulation flip threshold: Max volatility value that the indicator tolerates to put a reverse volatility in the current accumulation. Used only when "Accumulate values" is setted to "Yes"
  • Show balance line: Works only when Accumulation type is Normal.
  • Accumulate balance line values: 
    • No (1)
    • Yes (2)
  • Show time markers: Plots a vertical line whenever the threshold is raised. For performance reasons this feature only works on the current day (the previous days will never plot the lines)


Programmers: This indicator was optimized for use with expert advisors, it does not redraw! EA should wait for the candle to close. Do not act upon incomplete candles (otherwise the EA may act on a false signal).




TAG: volatility volume volatility sato volume acc sum impulse market trend reversion trend correction candle diff candle difference






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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
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This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator show several candle patterns. Very useful to learn and to trading some stocks or forex.  The supported patterns are: bullish spinning top, bearish spinning top, bullish marubozu, bullish force, bearish marubozu, bearish force, bullish kicker, bearish kicker, bullish engulfing, bearish engulfing, bullish harami, bearish harami, piercing line, dark cloud cover, morningstar, evening star, bearish abandoned baby, bullish abandoned baby, three white soldiers, three black soldiers, mor
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator marks the relevant volume levels among the day. The two relevant levels are the candle with more volume and the period with more volume of lots transacted.  The filled red background is the range of price with the most relevant volume of the day (probably the big player that is command the game). The purple lines shows the range of price with most volume (probably a area where some big player is accumulating before force a market direction). There is also the dot lines that marks
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator shows the candles with the highest volume in the market, based on a period and above-average growth percentage. It is also possible to activate the "Show in-depth analysis" functionality that uses algorithms to paint the candles with the probably market direction instead of painting based on the opening and closing positions. EA programmers: This indicator does not redraw.
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator compares volumes from the same period to previous days instead of calculating the average of previous candles, so it is possible to detect volume anomalies more accurately. I have always been bothered by seeing very large volumes at the beginning of a trading day and almost no volume throughout the day, making volume-based strategies very limited. This indicator can verify the strength of the volume of candles based on previous days, so it is possible to perceive volumes that are
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