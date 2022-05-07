BeST Colored Candles

5
BeST_Colored Candles  is an MT4 FREE indicator that can change the color of the Candlesticks based on the MACD, SAR or RSI values and levels.
It is a Composite indicator that by selection uses the values each one of these 3 indicators and their critical levels in order to create numerical relationships that when satisfied cause their corresponding candlesticks coloration.


Input parameters


== Basic Settings
    -- Please Select Indicator - for selecting which one of the above 3 indicators 
        to be used for calculations

== MACD Settings 

== SAR Settings 

== RSI Settings

== Displaying Settings

     -- Candle_Shadow_Width
     -- Candle_Body_Width

     -- Bullish Area Candle Shadow Color
     -- Bearish Area Candle Shadow Color
     -- Bullish Area Candle Body Color
     -- Bearish Area Candle Body Color






Reviews 2
Dey7777
31
Dey7777 2023.06.05 17:09 
 

Файний

Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
227
Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2022.07.08 02:47 
 

indicators are already good, I am waiting for the CCI if there is any

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
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BeST Hull Single MA Strategy
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
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Dey7777
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Dey7777 2023.06.05 17:09 
 

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Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
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Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2022.07.08 02:47 
 

indicators are already good, I am waiting for the CCI if there is any

Eleni Koulocheri
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Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.07.08 11:28
Hi sorahanako, Glad you liked my indicator.
Thank you for your kind words and especially for your 5 stars!
I will try to add CCI on my next update of the product possibly at the next 1-2- days. BeST Regards Eleni
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