BeST_Colored Candles is an MT4 FREE indicator that can change the color of the Candlesticks based on the MACD, SAR or RSI values and levels.



Input parameters

== Basic Settings





-- Please Select Indicator - for selecting which one of the above 3 indicators





== MACD Settings

== SAR Settings

RSI Settings



== Displaying Settings

-- Candle_Shadow_Width -- Candle_Body_Width

-- Bullish Area Candle Shadow Color -- Bearish Area Candle Shadow Color -- Bullish Area Candle Body Color -- Bearish Area Candle Body Color

== to be used for calculations









It is a Composite indicator that by selection uses the values each one of these 3 indicators and their critical levels in order to create numerical relationships that when satisfied cause their corresponding candlesticks coloration.