BeST Colored Candles
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 July 2022
BeST_Colored Candles is an MT4 FREE indicator that can change the color of the Candlesticks based on the MACD, SAR or RSI values and levels.
It is a Composite indicator that by selection uses the values each one of these 3 indicators and their critical levels in order to create numerical relationships that when satisfied cause their corresponding candlesticks coloration.
Input parameters
== Basic Settings
-- Please Select Indicator - for selecting which one of the above 3 indicators
to be used for calculations
== MACD Settings
== SAR Settings
== RSI Settings
== Displaying Settings
-- Candle_Shadow_Width
-- Candle_Body_Width
-- Bullish Area Candle Shadow Color
-- Bearish Area Candle Shadow Color
-- Bullish Area Candle Body Color
-- Bearish Area Candle Body Color
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