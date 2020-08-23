Sm Ichimoku Scanner

Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System.

The outcome is displayed on a board.

This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart.

Up to 10 Currencies can be watched.

Scanned elements And Legend

"KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish.

The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish.

The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.

The Price is Above the Kijun Sen. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun Sen.

The Price is Below the Kijun Sen. "PRICE Bo Kumo" - Green : The Price is Above the Current Kumo.

The Price is Above the Current Kumo. "PRICE Bo Kumo" - Red : The Price is Below the Current Kumo.

The Price is Below the Current Kumo. "CHIKOU X Kijun" - Green : The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen and now is Above it.

The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen and now is Above it. "CHIKOU X Kijun" - Red : The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen ans now is Below it.

The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen ans now is Below it. "CHIKOU Bo Kumo" - Green : The Chikou Span is Above the Kumo.

The Chikou Span is Above the Kumo. "CHIKOU Bo Kumo" - Red : The Chikou Span is Below the Kumo.

The Chikou Span is Below the Kumo. "Tenkan - Kijun" - Green: The Tenkan Sen is Above the Kijun Sen.

The Tenkan Sen is Above the Kijun Sen. "Tenkan - Kijun" - Red: The Tenkan Sen is Below the Kijun Sen.

A White Block indicates a neutrality or that the corresponding element is within the Kumo.

Author:

Steeve Martol