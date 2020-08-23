Sm Ichimoku Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System.
The outcome is displayed on a board.
This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart.
Up to 10 Currencies can be watched.
Scanned elements And Legend
- "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish.
- "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish.
- "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.
- "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun Sen.
- "PRICE Bo Kumo" - Green : The Price is Above the Current Kumo.
- "PRICE Bo Kumo" - Red : The Price is Below the Current Kumo.
- "CHIKOU X Kijun" - Green : The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen and now is Above it.
- "CHIKOU X Kijun" - Red : The Chikou Span has crossed the Kijun Sen ans now is Below it.
- "CHIKOU Bo Kumo" - Green : The Chikou Span is Above the Kumo.
- "CHIKOU Bo Kumo" - Red : The Chikou Span is Below the Kumo.
- "Tenkan - Kijun" - Green: The Tenkan Sen is Above the Kijun Sen.
- "Tenkan - Kijun" - Red: The Tenkan Sen is Below the Kijun Sen.
Author:
Steeve Martol
Wow! Excellent. Trade decision after just a glance!!!