Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
- Indicators
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.2
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site+Market+MT4+New+Rating006
The panel also displays the distance to the nearest levels.