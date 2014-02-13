TrailingStop MA 4
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 4 October 2018
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices.
The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position.
The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position.
The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor.
Parameters
- Period - period of calculation of the moving average.
- Deviation - rate of convergence/divergence of the lines.
Buffer indexes: 0 - MA_High, 1 - MA_Low.
