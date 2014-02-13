TrailingStop MA 4

4

The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices.

The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position.

The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position.

The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor.

Parameters

  • Period - period of calculation of the moving average.
  • Deviation - rate of convergence/divergence of the lines.

Buffer indexes: 0 - MA_High, 1 - MA_Low.

Recommended products
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
TwoMA Crosses
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicators
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Supertrend Fakeout MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
RSI Divergence MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT5 version at:    R
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Dynamic Double Moving Averages
Aleksandr Kononov
4 (1)
Indicators
Moving averages change on the move. The indicator automatically selects the period for calculating moving averages. The more directional the movement, the longer the averaging period. When the trend slows down, the period of the moving averages decreases and they become faster. This allows you to react faster to a trend change.  The indicator works well in a trend or at a trend reversal point. In the sideways direction, the indicator can be used the other way around, for example, when a fast m
FREE
TSO Moving Average Slope
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
FREE
Trend MA Candles
Claus Dietrich
4.14 (7)
Indicators
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average in a single color draw MA as a leading Line like a Supertrend draw MA as a Channel => MA High and Low draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Bars to process : 6000 is my default, this value is up to you Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 12 / 26
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic with Scanner  – a versatile and powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of market trends, complete with customizable features and real-time alerts.  You can adjust the ATR calculation method between RMA (Relative Moving Average) and SMA
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Adjustable Price Channel MT4
Dmitry Timin
4 (1)
Indicators
APriceChannel is a modification of the standard Price_Channel indicator. The EA draws 2 levels - the upper level shows the price High for the specified period of time, the lower level shows the price Low for the same period. In addition to the period, you can set vertical offset in points to widen the channel up and down. This prevents false breakouts of current support/resistance levels. Inputs Period - time period in bars - the number of bars to calculate the price High/Low. Offset up and dow
FREE
AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
Indicators
AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
MA Search 3
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
This indicator allows you to overlay three different moving averages on the chart simultaneously. Each of these moving averages has additional settings such as: -Time frame -Shift -MA method -Applied price Using this indicator, you can easily set up three moving averages and find the one that suits you the best. You can also use this indicator to determine the trend when the moving averages cross.
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
MACD in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iMACD in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (up trend) or lower of zero (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iMACD on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD. MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD. MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD. MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. Revers
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Ticks Bars
Andrej Nikitin
4 (2)
Indicators
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
FREE
Ticks Bands
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks
Andrej Nikitin
3 (1)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Tick
Andrej Nikitin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Price_levels_count - number of price levels to be displayed. Bar_under_calculation - number of bars of the indicator to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
HistoryArrowRestore 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (2)
Utilities
The scripts adds order tracing icons in the chart window. Trace orders are similar to the standard terminal tracing. Icons are added for both closed orders and current (market) orders. The Days of history to check parameter means the depth of the order history to be traced (number of days). If the parameter value = 0, all orders in the available history will be traced.
FREE
Ticks RSI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: RSI Period - period of averaging. overbuying level - overbought level. overselling level - oversold level. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section
Ticks Envelopes 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Averaging period - period of averaging. Smoothing type - type of smoothing. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD . Option prices - price to be used. Can be Ask, Bid or (Ask+Bid)/2. Deviation of boundaries from the midline (in percents) - deviation from the main line in percentage terms. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if
Ticks Stochastic 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator; D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line; Slowing - period of slowing %K; Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the
Ticks MACD 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their desc
Ticks Bands 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks OsMA 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - fast period of averaging. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks CCI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference. The oscillator has required directio
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Momentum 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Momentum indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - period of the indicator calculation. levels count - number of displayed levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0) calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Bulls 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
Ticks Bears 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Tiks WPR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Williams' Percent Range (%R)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: WPR Period  - period of the indicator. Overbuying level  - overbought level. Overselling level  - oversold level. price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find t
Ticks Price Channel 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Price Channel  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period  - period for determining the channel boundaries. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Bar under calculation  - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel m
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
TimeFilter 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
TimeFilter indicator allows you to visually select bit masks (GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek) for the  Intraday Time Filter  module of trading signals of the Standard Library. The use of time filters allows you to take into account the particulars of each trading session in performing trading operations.
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
TrailingStop 4
Andrej Nikitin
4.83 (6)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values. Uses indicators Parabolic SAR ,  NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) ,  Moving Average  or linear regression channel. Switchable modes: Trailing stop only when in profit; Trailing stop only following the price; On every teak or on formed bars; Trailing for each order separately or for a total position. Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
PositionGroupClose 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA performs trade operations of closing position groups. Positions are grouped by type. It is possible to select orders by the profit (loss) value. It is possible to form the closure groups manually. You can set a value for automatic closure of a positions group after reaching a certain profit/loss level or price level. The additional functions of the EA are called using the hot keys: SHIFT+A - show/hide Auto exit options. SHIFT+S - show/hide Settings panel. SHIFT+V - sound ON/OFF. SHIFT+I -
AddPosition 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions. Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume. Configurable Parameters: lots - directly the volume of the position increase. % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds. stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order. loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss. take profit - directly the take profit level of the o
Line Crossing Alert 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart. It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited. Parameters: prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines. price Mode - price type (bid or ask). timeout - crossing alert timeout. number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats. number of comme
Tick Advisor
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equa
Filter:
Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 12:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei
836
Andrei 2017.11.09 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 12:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.05.12 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review