TrailingStop MA 4

The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices.

The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position.

The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position.

The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor.

Parameters

Period - period of calculation of the moving average.

- period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence/divergence of the lines.

Buffer indexes: 0 - MA_High, 1 - MA_Low.