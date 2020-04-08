WaveTrend Oscilator

Wavetrend Oscillator – Indicator Overview

The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential market turning points, strength of ongoing moves, and areas where price may be considered overbought or oversold. It can be applied to different trading styles, from scalping to swing trading, and includes the option to use higher timeframe confirmation for more reliable analysis.

Key Features

  • WT1 & WT2 Crossovers – Highlight possible momentum shifts.

  • WT3 Higher Timeframe Filter – By default set to H4, helps confirm overall trend direction.

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance – Based on EMA smoothing of price.

  • Color-Coded Histogram – Quickly shows bullish vs bearish conditions.

  • Custom Overbought/Oversold Levels – Adjustable thresholds for reversals.

How It Works

  1. WT1 (Green) & WT2 (Red)

    • When WT1 crosses above WT2 → bullish condition.

    • When WT1 crosses below WT2 → bearish condition.

  2. WT3 (Histogram)

    • Positive values (green) → higher timeframe suggests uptrend.

    • Negative values (red) → higher timeframe suggests downtrend.

  3. Overbought & Oversold Zones

    • Above +50 → overbought zone.

    • Below -50 → oversold zone.

Example Trading Approach

  • Buy setup:

    • WT3 (higher TF) is positive.

    • WT1 crosses above WT2.

    • Signal forms near or below oversold zone.

  • Sell setup:

    • WT3 (higher TF) is negative.

    • WT1 crosses below WT2.

    • Signal forms near or above overbought zone.

  • Exit idea:

    • Previous support/resistance or an opposite crossover.

Inputs

  • Higher_TF – Default is H4, can be changed.

  • Channel_Length / Average_Length – Adjust sensitivity.

  • Signal_Length – Defines responsiveness of signal line.

  • Overbought / Oversold levels – Fully customizable.

Why Traders Use It

  • Helps reduce noise by aligning entries with higher timeframe trend.

  • Combines momentum signals with trend confirmation.

  • Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto.

  • Flexible for both short-term and medium-term trading.

