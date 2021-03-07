Trend MA Candles

4.14

COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES

  • draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average in a single color
    • draw MA as a leading Line like a Supertrend
    • draw MA as a Channel => MA High and Low
  • draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line

Your  Advantage:
  • a simple view of the trend direction
  • a simple view over the higher trend direction
  • a calmer chart for the eye
  • clear rules can be defined
Settings:
  • Bars to process: 6000 is my default, this value is up to you
  • Value Quick-Set: pre-Settings
    • MACD 12 / 26 / 9
    • MACD 3 / 9 / 6
    • MACD customize
    • MA Candles
  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • MACD SMA: 9
  • MA Period: default 20, which is my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 20 ema as a proof for trend-direction (in combination with a higher timeframe)
  • MA Shift: 0
  • MA Mode: default exponential, is my favorite MA-Mode
  • MA Price middle: Close price for the middle-line
  • MA Price high: High price (high / low  for a channel, close for all 3 lines, means a continuous line)
  • MA Price low: Low price  (high / low  for a channel, close for all 3 lines, means a continuous line)

    Rules I, as shown in screenshots, Trading the H1-Chart:

      • H1
        • 1. Trend-MA-Candles: colored Trend MA=120
        • 2. Trend-MA-Candles: default
      • short:
        • red Candle closed
        • Close needs to be below 20ema/low (green line)
        • Entry a few pips below that Candle
        • if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
        • if the 120ema is below that Entry-Candle / far away, it could just be a correction and not a trend-change
        • the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
        • Risk => a few pip above the Entry-Candle
        • Target => previous support and resistance levels
      • long:
        • green Candle closed
        • Close needs to be above 20ema/high (red line)
        • Entry a few pips above that Candle
        • if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
        • if the 120ema is above that Entry-Candle / far away, it could just be a correction and not a  trend-change
        • the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
        • Risk => a few pips below the Entry-Candle
        • Target => previous support and resistance levels

      Rules II, watching H4, Trading H1:

      • Settings H4
        • default
      • Settings H1
        • default
      • short / long:
        • H4
          • obvious Trend below / above MA
          • H4 and H1 need to be in the same trend-direction
        • H1
          • red Candle closed / green Candle closed
          • Close needs to be below 20ema/low (green line) / above 20ema/high (red line)
          • Entry a few pips below that Candle / above that Candle
          • if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
          • the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
          • Risk => a few pips above the Entry-Candle / below the Entry-Candle
          • Target => previous support and resistance levels

      Recommendations

      • I don't trade after over-size-candles
      • I only go for a clear trend on the higher time-frame
      • I stay out before high-impact news hit the market
      • Always on my mind, major Support and Resistance
      • No trade without money-management, please calculate your risk, trade smart
      • There is no guarantee of success as in any trading business / in my examples above


      Reviews 9
      EllyMaus
      374
      EllyMaus 2022.10.28 18:46 
       

      thx, can be used.

      Philippe COSTE
      152
      Philippe COSTE 2022.08.22 11:05 
       

      Good. Very good. Excellent. Awesome. Most probably my best purchase on the market.

      Fernando Alonso
      1055
      Fernando Alonso 2022.01.23 18:34 
       

      Very good¡¡¡¡¡

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      merky16
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      merky16 2022.12.13 18:01 
       

      Excelente producto, gracias por su trabajo y compartir

      saomaiap
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      saomaiap 2022.12.02 03:02 
       

      DON'T WASTE TIME WITH IT

      Claus Dietrich
      30731
      Reply from developer Claus Dietrich 2022.12.07 21:25
      Hello saomaiap from Vietnam,
      I'm always interested in constructive suggestions for improvements, can you describe specifically what you mean by that?
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      EllyMaus
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      EllyMaus 2022.10.28 18:46 
       

      thx, can be used.

      Hugo Pinto
      28
      Hugo Pinto 2022.08.31 23:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Philippe COSTE
      152
      Philippe COSTE 2022.08.22 11:05 
       

      Good. Very good. Excellent. Awesome. Most probably my best purchase on the market.

      GanassaU
      281
      GanassaU 2022.05.25 20:35 
       

      Molto interessante. Purtroppo non è previsto l'invio delle notifiche push sul telefono e, lavorando fuori casa non posso controllare la MT4 sul pc. Spero possa essere una funzione che sarà aggiunta in seguito.

      Fernando Alonso
      1055
      Fernando Alonso 2022.01.23 18:34 
       

      Very good¡¡¡¡¡

      intan08
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      intan08 2021.11.15 09:45 
       

      Excellent, thanks.

      Max Dietrich
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      Max Dietrich 2021.03.08 18:47 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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