MultiScanFX MT5

⚠ Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below:

Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD
This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing.

EA Name: MultiScanFX
Lots: 0.01
Lot_Multiplication: 1.7 / 2.0
SL_pips: 35
TP_pips: 50
END_candle_ID_1: 100
END_candle_ID_2: 20
Magic Number: 6000

MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze it using the internal logic of the DataSense system. This system helps make the best decisions for entries and works alongside data configured in the parameters.

Features:

  • Take and Stop: The trades have configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, allowing the EA to be used in proprietary desk tests that require these parameters.
  • Automatic Trading: Entries are automatically made by the EA based on data analyzed by DataSense.
  • Simple Setup: The EA setup is simplified, as most parameters for its operation are internal and do not require manual adjustments, ensuring the algorithm can efficiently execute analysis.

MultiScanFX Settings:

  • EA Name: Name of the EA.
  • Lots: Lot size used for the trades.
  • Lot_Multiply: Multiplier that increases the lot size for the next trade if the previous one resulted in a loss.
  • SL_pips: Stop Loss size in pips.
  • TP_pips: Take Profit size in pips.
  • END_candle_ID_1: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 1.
  • END_candle_ID_2: Number of candles used in analysis by DataSense 2.
  • Magic Number: Identification number for the EA. If you use more than one EA on the same platform, this number must be different for each one.

Note: The colors of the quadrants representing certain data on the chart can be changed according to the user's preference.

Recommended Asset:

We recommend using MultiScanFX with the USD/JPY currency pair. This asset has shown excellent results in our evaluations and optimizations.

Before using any EA on a real account, it is crucial to run it on a demo account for a more detailed analysis. This procedure is advised because backtests do not always reflect real performance. Although it is possible to test MultiScanFX on other assets, we strongly recommend USD/JPY due to its consistent performance in backtests and operations on proprietary desk test accounts.




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