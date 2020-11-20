Similarly with sales.





Additionally, the indicator contains a buy or sell signal in the form of arrows.





Power type indicator.





Test it in a tester to make sure that it works. It is important to select settings depending on the volatility of the asset. Good for scalping and long-term trading. Lots of settings. The most interesting thing is the ability to set in the indicator for moving on timeframes from 1 minute on the timeframes of the main chart. The signals become even more accurate)





It is very important that there are no signal redraws. If the signal was false, then the order goes to breakeven or minimum drawdown. But the subsequent signal will work out a losing trade.





For all questions, please write in private messages in the profile.





Profit to all! :)