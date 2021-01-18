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Harmonic Patterns Detector indicator draws harmonic patterns on chart.

Harmonic patterns have a high hit-rate of around 80% and are excellent for trade entries.

They are used as price reversal points.

Some of them have a long history of usage and were created by famous traders like H. M. Gartley.

Many harmonic patterns are included in this indicator.

The patterns include:

AB=CD

Perfect AB=CD

Reciprocal AB=CD

Three Drives

5-0

Gartley

Perfect Gartley

Anti Gartley

Bat

Perfect Bat

Alternate Bat

Anti Bat

Butterfly

Perfect Butterfly

Anti Butterfly

Crab

Perfect Crab

Deep Crab

Anti Crab

White Swan

Black Swan

Nen Start

Anti Nen Star

Shark

Alternate Shark

Anti Shark

Anti Alternate Shark

Cypher

Anti Cypher





Indicator Parameters

Pattern Size: - You can choose to show smaller/medium/big patterns on chart.



Small

Medium

Big

Pattern Selection:

Pattern - You can choose the pattern type you want to be drawn on chart.

Manual Settings:

AB Leg Minimum - Minimum Fibonacci retracement of XA leg which produces AB leg.

AB Leg Maximum - Maximum Fibonacci retracement of XA leg which produces AB leg.

BC Leg Minimum - Minimum Fibonacci retracement of AB leg which produces BC leg.

BC Leg Maximum - Maximum Fibonacci retracement of AB leg which produces BC leg.

CD Leg Minimum - Minimum Fibonacci retracement of BC leg which produces CD leg.

CD Leg Maximum - Maximum Fibonacci retracement of BC leg which produces CD leg.

AD Leg Minimum - Minimum Fibonacci retracement of XA leg which produces AD leg.

AD Leg Maximum - Maximum Fibonacci retracement of XA leg which produces AD leg.





There are some options for changing visual appearance of the indicator.

Also you can enable different Alerts for new patterns shown on chart.

