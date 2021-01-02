Volume Zone is a unique indicator that uses special algorithm to determine the volumes traded for the period. There are two features of the indicator, the volumes price and and volumes zone.

The volume price give the level at the buyers and sells entered the market.

The zones also serve a good support/resistance and also site for demand/supply areas.

The indicator was mainly designed to trade GBPUSD but also be applied on other pairs.

The indicator can used by both beginners and advance trades.

The parameters are easy to interpret and use.



