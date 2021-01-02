Volume Zone

Volume Zone is a unique indicator that uses special algorithm to determine the volumes traded for the period. There are two features of the indicator, the volumes price and and volumes zone.

The volume price give the level at the buyers and sells entered the market.

The zones also serve a good support/resistance and also site for demand/supply areas.

The indicator was mainly designed to trade GBPUSD but also be applied on other pairs.

The indicator can used by both beginners and advance trades.

The parameters are easy to interpret and use.


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Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Custom Open Price Line
Francis Dogbe
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a simple leading indicator that will aids in drawing lines for Open price of the day, week, month, and the year. It also draws the High and Low of the periods respectively. The Open price helps marking off the starting point of the any symbol within a specified period. These lines can be useful in determining the trend of any market (stocks and FX). It also inclusde ranges of the pip movement of symbol of any given period. These ranges helps you to identify how far the market has moved t
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nakayui818
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nakayui818 2021.01.07 09:24 
 

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J_PIPS
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J_PIPS 2021.01.04 19:12 
 

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