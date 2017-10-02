The Market Maker indicator focuses on key levels as minimum, maximum, opening and closing of important time frames.

An attentive observation of these levels will enable you to identify the proper direction of the trend.

On these levels the Market Makers try to make a very hunt of Stop Loss.

We recommend to use Daily values on H1 chart, Weekly values on H4 chart and Monthly values on D1 charts.

Use it setting all three time frames on the same chart and you will see that these levels will be a great help to find out the best target levels.

The indicator represents the best levels with higher operating statistical value.





Input Values