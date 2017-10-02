Market Maker

The Market Maker indicator focuses on key levels as minimum, maximum, opening and closing of important time frames.

An attentive observation of these levels will enable you to identify the proper direction of the trend.

On these levels the Market Makers try to make a very hunt of Stop Loss.

We recommend to use Daily values on H1 chart, Weekly values on H4 chart and Monthly values on D1 charts.

Use it setting all three time frames on the same chart and you will see that these levels will be a great help to find out the best target levels.

The indicator represents the best levels with higher operating statistical value.


Input Values

  • PERIOD SETTING
    • TimeFrame Period - which Time Frame to analyze
    • Draw for Periods Number - how many candles to analyze, refer to Time Frame
    • Show NO TRADE ZONE - show or not show the No Trade rectangle
  • COLOR AND STYLE SETTINGS
    • High Color - to set the levels lines on High levels
    • Low Color - to set the levels lines on Low levels
    • Previous Open Color - to set the levels lines on Previous Open price
    • Open Color - to set the levels lines on Open Price
    • Rectangle Color - to set the no trade rectangles
    • Line Style - to set the levels lines
    • Line_Width - to set the levels lines
    • Price_Width - to set the price label
Recommended products
Leo Fibonacci
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Swing High Low Fibonacci
Frank Wesley Iii Mccallister
Indicators
This indicator identifies the major and minor swing high and low points on a chart. It then takes the most recent swing and draws a fibonacci pattern of retracement and extension levels to give you an idea of where price may move next. It allow allows you to set a pair of moving averages to help identify the direction of the overall trend. There are configuration parameters for the major and minor swing and the moving averages.
ForexAurum Fibonacci
Marouane Majid
Indicators
ForexAurum Fibonacci indicator is a useful tool for traders who are using Fibonacci combined with the ZigZag indicators. It uses the real-time calculation of the levels for all the timeframes and displays the results for you. In addition, you can setup RSI, ADX and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries. How to use it Just drag and drop the indicator on an 1 minute chart of any symbol. Then you can switch to a higher timeframe at anytime after the initialization. Recommendation Always drag a
Pivot Points Classic PRO
Richard Bernard Parioleau
Indicators
The Pivot Points Classic + Intermediate Lines indicator by maratoa201 is designed to help traders quickly visualize key price levels on their MT4 and MT5 charts. It automatically calculates: The central pivot point (PP) Support levels ( S1, S2, S3 ) Resistance levels ( R1, R2, R3 ) Intermediate lines (0.5, 1.5, 2.5) to refine rebound and breakout zones Main Features: Clear and fast reading of pivot levels Offset labels to prevent price overlap Optimized for XAUUSD M5 but compatible with any symb
Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe
Holy Renko PRO
Bianca Seara
3.5 (2)
Indicators
About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
Fibonaccitools
Aymn Sʿyd Ahmd Hsn Alkwmy
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements are popular tools that traders can use to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders, and set target prices. A Fibonacci retracement is created by taking two extreme points on a stock chart and dividing the vertical distance by the key Fibonacci ratios of 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 100%. Fibonacci tools indicator will Draw Fibonacci Tools e.g. Retracement, Arc, Fan, Expansion, TimeZones. Based on zigzag indicator"
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicators
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.68 (19)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
VWAP pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
VWAP   (Value Weighted Average Price)   is an indicator of market makers and banks. It is used by professional traders for intraday, weekly and long-term trading. If you are not familiar with it yet, it is high time to figure it out. How does VWAP work? VWAP shows the volume-weighted average price over a certain period. Its calculation takes into account both the price change and the volume of transactions in each candle. Candles with a higher volume have a greater impact, which increases the ac
AI Forecast MT4
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Indicators
The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future. With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possi
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicators
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
Smart Pivot Points MT4
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Lines for MT4
Radim Kucera
Indicators
Do you need to check support and resistance lines? Do you need to find them really fast and automatically? Do you want to set your own settings how to find them? Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically. Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal count of points" parameter) which can be u
SignalFxPro Fibonacci EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
Fibonacci Retracement EA is a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor that trades Forex using the most reliable and time-tested tool in technical analysis – Fibonacci retracement and extension levels . This EA continuously scans the market for swing highs and swing lows , plots Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%), and enters trades when price retraces into key zones with candlestick confirmation. It then manages trades automatically with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and m
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicators
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — is a trend indicator that analyzes the behavior of the current candle relative to the High-Low (HL) range of previous candles using Fibonacci retracement levels. It visually tracks trend strength, signaling potential weakening or reversal through a change in candle color. Features: Designed for trend-focused traders, it helps quickly identify trend changes based on Fibonacci levels. Effective on any timeframe with sufficient market volatility, when a sequence of 3–5 c
Hot Zones
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Andrews Pitchfork Channels
Harun Celik
Indicators
Andrews Pitchfork channels is a triple trend channel tool consisting of three lines. In the middle, there is a median trend line on both sides that has two parallel equidistant trend lines. These lines are usually drawn by selecting three points based on the heights moving from left to right on the response heights or graphs. As with the normal trend lines and channels, the outward trend lines mark potential support and resistance areas. Parameters Trend_period - the period setting to be calcu
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
KT Auto Trendline MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns Indicator: Enhancing Harmonic Trading Analysis The Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify harmonic patterns on your trading chart using both manual and automatic detection methods. Main Features and Functions: Manual and Automatic Detection: This indicator empowers you to identify harmonic patterns through both manual and automatic methods. Whether you draw the patterns yourself or let the indicator do it for you, it's a versatile tool to enhance y
Fractal Cycles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the Blog for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications 
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
More from author
Time Range Separator MT5
Chantal Sala
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator  is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame = Period Separator Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width Good trading to all and see you soon. Same indicator for MT4 here
FREE
Box Chart
Chantal Sala
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator Box Chart is a very useful analysis tool that allows you to know the value of the range in points. The range is written in a label and also it is draw in a rectangle. This indicator works on multi timeframe and you can upload more indicators on same chart to analyze more time frames ranges. The analysis of the range is done following W. G. Gann school. The observation of the range on little time frame returns some good information of trend or reversal. Box Chart is a simple indicat
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
FREE
Volume Spyke
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
The Volume Spike indicator is a useful tool to identify the directional market's intention. How Does It Work: The Volume Spike indicator identifies the volume peaks and creates a sensitive rectangle equipped with Alert and Warning Pop Up that it suggests the market's direction. This tool has the ability to select the time frame on which to do the analysis of volume and it gives a great visual signal colored into rectangle. The indicator can identify valid market signals but it can also suggest
HLOC
Chantal Sala
5 (3)
Indicators
High Low Open Close Levels The indicator HLOC is a good ally to correctly identify the appropriate trend of price. The indicator is designed to be minimally invasive and it shows a visual and sound aid in order to take decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with sound alert and window alert in order to have a reminder of the price movements. We suggest you watch the video below to evaluate its operational benefits. Input values: Show Level (true/false) TimeFramePeriod (refer to lines
InfoPanelMarket
Chantal Sala
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Informational indicator which shows: Swap Price under/upper Open for every Time Frame Spread Time to close the current candle Broker Time Net Change: delta in percentage from Open (MN-W1-D1) Tick Value Volumes Info for every trades open: Lots Breakeven Profit Buy-Profit Sell Equity Symbol Positive values are green and negative values are red (modifiable in input). Inputs: View BE line (enable/disable) View all Symbol (shows the list of symbol) Color (for every text) Line Color (for BE line)
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Indicators
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
Volume POC
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume POC The Volume POC indicator displays important levels. You can use it as an independent trading system. Warning functions at a candle closing allow you to have some information on the market direction. The graphical display is simple and effective. The levels reported are the result of the study of historical market volumes. These levels give excellent entry points and excellent levels of support and resistance. You can use the indicator also on very low timeframes. It is suitable for t
Open All
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle". This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy. You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations. The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames. Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.
Net Change
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument. This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages. A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market. Input values SYMBOLS SETTINGS Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on p
Best And Worst
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
The Best and Worst indicator (similar to Net Change Indicator) has the peculiarity of being a dynamic indicator. It seems a very Stock Exchange Indicator. This means that it is able to draw up a list and put in order the best and worst instruments in descending order. You can choose to show the percentage of any Time Frame: 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4 etc ... This instrument could really give great suggestions on your trading in order to center the right time and to have a total view of the markets
Delta Single Volume
Chantal Sala
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL Tick volumes. Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal. We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing. See also for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
Price Trend Light
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
Price Trend Light indicator is a beautiful indicator that shows purchasing areas and sales areas. This indicator is designed to follow the movement of the price which rounds on the opening price. It also provides information of trend follow on the break of the minimum and maximum. The indicator has a very simple graphic but effective, above the opening price you will have a light green color and under the opening price there is a red light. On every Break Out of the minimum or maximum sets in in
Power Strength
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market. This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ... It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals. You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping. Input Values PANEL
Zoom Price
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph. In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color. Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance. Input Values: myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal LABEL SETTINGS Bullish BreakOut Color Bearish Break
ChargeHistoryOnChart
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This is a utility to copy in Expert Advisor folder. The EA will force the download of your History Center MetaTrader. It will not download new data from your broker but it will aid your MT4 to charge every chart correctly. You can choose the symbols to download. After the launch, the EA will be removed automatically from the chart. After the launch, you can see results under Experts panel on MT4. The log will show you the data charged or not charged. Symbol TF = Number of candles charged. Ex: Su
FREE
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Navigator FX
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Utilities
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
Market Pressure
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Market Pressure is a next-generation display. Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast. This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday. The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals. An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend. The indicator is customizable for both colors for
OCO News Order Manager
Chantal Sala
Experts
OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News . The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time. We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values. The EA is usable on every Markets. On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention. Main functionalities Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time Floating of pending order
DAX Scalping Bracket
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Utilities
Dax Scalping Bracket is a new generation Expert Advisor Panel. This a very professional tool for SCALPING. The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations of SCALPING on Index instruments and Forex market. The main feature of this EA is the ability to open multiple operations with a single click. Each position is autonomous and you can set different take profit and stop loss for each position. Special functionalities: STOP MOVE to manage your stop chasing the price BREAK EVEN
Bid Ask Level
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Bid Ask Level is a very simple indicator but, at the same time, very powerful . Using the logic of the minimum and maximum of the previous periods is able to intercept the important levels of demand and supply. The indicator permits setting the numbers of history candles to read very important levels in the past and show them in the current chart. You can see these power levels with horizontal lines designed on the chart. The indicator also permits uploading many different levels (of different t
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Risk Reward Indicator
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade. Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2). We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels. You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position. The levels will be set very fast with only a click. The indicator k
Open Line
Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Indicators
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions. This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames. It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels. The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text. A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading. Input Values TimeFrame (to show the open price t
Swing High Low
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Indicators
Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
Filter:
laptoplifestyle
3079
laptoplifestyle 2017.10.03 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review